City Hall of Duque de Caxias, RJ, publishes decree releasing the use of masks | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipality of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, published this Tuesday (5) a decree releasing the use of a face mask in the municipality’s territory.

In the decree, Mayor Washington Reis (MDB) determined the end of the obligation in the city considering the “high number of people vaccinated against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city”.

The text determines that, as of this Tuesday, the use of a face mask in an open or closed place, throughout the city’s territory, is released. In the text, he also mentions the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on the autonomy of municipalities in making decisions to fight Covid.

Among the considerations of the decree are also:

the fact that vaccination against Covid-19 is active in the city and has already reached all age groups;

the “constant fall” of Covid’s contamination assessment indicators in the city.

The text also clarifies that the rule does not apply to people infected or suspected of being contaminated with the coronavirus during the period of transmission.

The city informs that it applied more than 900 thousand doses of vaccine against Covid in the city. The number of applications of the first dose surpassed the mark of 70% of the target population, and the second dose reached, so far, 46.8% of the target public.

Turmoil and Vaccination Queues

On different occasions, long lines and crowding were recorded at the vaccination posts in Duque de Caxias. On the first day of immunization of people over 60, the city registered 7 kilometers of lines.

On one occasion, Mayor Washington Reis said that it is impossible to avoid the queues and crowds at the health posts.

Duque de Caxias has another day of crowding at the vaccination posts and even bustling in queues