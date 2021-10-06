City Hall of Rio should make the use of masks more flexible as of the 15th; check out the steps of the city’s reopening plan

RIO — With the advance of vaccination in the city and the falling Covid-19 indicators, the city of Rio believes that on October 15, the city will be able to reach the complete vaccination coverage of 65% of the population, which releases the mandatory use of masks in open and uncrowded places. The information is contained in the minutes of a meeting of the scientific committee that was shared by the mayor, Eduardo Paes, on a social network, this Monday afternoon.

Back from the fun: Eduardo Paes confirms programming for Carnival without distancing or reducing the audience: ‘If there were (rule), I would be the first to disrespect it’

“The Scientific Committee is composed of 2 former ministers of health, a former national secretary of health surveillance, as well as representatives from UFRJ, Uerj, UniRio and FioCruz. They are the ones who give the command here together with the secretary” , wrote the mayor, who continued: “My comments are always based on what the Scientific Committee decides. Either it is to follow science or it is not! I follow”.

According to data this Monday, 56.5% of Cariocas are already fully immunized. This data is what encourages the mayor to believe that by next week vaccine coverage can be achieved, which will allow for more flexibility in the use of masks in the city.

The document shared by the mayor shows that when the city reaches 65% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, in addition to the release of the use of masks in an open place and without crowding, events will also be allowed for up to 1,000 people in open places, in this In this case, face protection remains mandatory, but there will be no requirement to submit a Covid-19 test.

Close to home: Travel restrictions in the pandemic make hotels in Rio a leisure option for cariocas

Even at this stage, discos, nightclubs, concert halls and parties are allowed again. However, in these cases it will be necessary to present proof of a complete vaccination schedule. Mask use will also be mandatory and audience capacity in these situations will be limited to 50% of the capacity of these spaces.

The city may also allow more test events to be held for more than a thousand people, in which case the presentation of the vaccine passport and the Covid-19 test are still mandatory.

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get the Covid-19 vaccination certificate

The city hopes to advance even more in terms of flexibility in November, when it estimates that 80% of the city’s residents will have already taken the two vaccine doses or been immunized in a single dose. If, associated with advances in vaccination, the indicators continue to fall, the forecast is that there will be almost no more restrictions. In this case, the masks will only be mandatory in public transport, in health facilities or in closed places of great agglomerations. The infectologist Alberto Chebabo, from the University Hospital Clementino Fraga (UFRJ), believes that at this stage, protection will be needed only in specific situations:

— It will still be kept (the masks) indoors and even outdoors when there is crowding, such as in crowded bus stops, at a train station, for example where you have a very large crowd, it will still be recommended that people use (the mask). But, in general on the street, in a highly ventilated outdoor environment, the risk of transmission is much lower — he said in an interview with RJTV2.

Podcasts

To the point What do patients who refuse the vaccine say in the hospital?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Everyone ‘ON’ again; Complaint against Facebook reaches US Senate; and the Nobel Prize in Physics





Pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo says that it would be more educational at this time to encourage the use of facial protection, instead of making it more flexible. She also defends the maintenance of the obligatory nature of the vaccine passport to attend spaces for collective use. In his opinion, 65% vaccination coverage is still not a comfort rate for dispensing masks.

“It’s taking a risk. It is taking a measure that, in my opinion, is not fundamental. Fundamental now is to ensure the maximum possible vaccination coverage of the population, achieving a rate of relative sanitary comfort, which would be 80% of the population (with complete immunization) – points out the researcher at Fiocruz.

Henry case: On the eve of the start of the trial, the court determines the breach of banking and tax secrecy and Monique e Jairinho

Elderly people returned to be the majority in vaccination posts this week. This Monday, the booster dose began for those who are 77 years old or older. The age will gradually drop until reaching those aged 73 and over on Saturday.

Until the next 9th, a booster dose will also be applied for health professionals over 60 years of age. The first dose can be taken at any clinic by anyone over 12 years of age. According to the city, the share of the public in this situation accounts for less than 1% of the population.

Those who have not yet taken the second dose must follow the dates scheduled on the vaccination vouchers. The exception is for those who took the Pfizer immunizer and are over 40 years old. For this audience, the interval between vaccines has gone to 21 days.

Recreation Bulletin: Nego do Borel’s mother records the singer’s disappearance in a police station

According to data from the State Department of Health, the advance of vaccination is responsible for the reduction of deaths from Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro. The numbers show that September was the month that year with the fewest deaths. There were 2,070 deaths, 34% less than in August (3,215), when the Delta variant became predominant in the state.

April of that year was the deadliest month of the pandemic with 7,905 deaths, nearly four times the number recorded in September. Regarding the number of cases, the drop was 83% comparing two periods: the week between August 15 and 21 with September 12 and 18.