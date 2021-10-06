Climate change is ‘darkening’ Earth, study finds | Science

A study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shows that the Earth is no longer as bright as it used to be and that it has been darkening at a noticeable rate in recent years due to climate change.

Scientists at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in the United States, authors of the study published in late August, have been measuring the Earth’s brightness for 20 years, a phenomenon in which part of the light emitted by the Sun is reflected by the planet back into space. Over the past three years, they’ve noticed that the Earth’s reflectance has started to decline considerably.

The study finds that the planet is reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter than 20 years ago, equivalent to a 0.5% reduction in reflected brightness.

The problem is that, even though it is reflecting less light from the sun, the Earth is receiving more of that radiation.

“The Earth is getting more heat because the reflected light is being reduced, so there’s more sunlight coming in,” explains Philip Goode, a researcher at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and lead author of the study.

The decrease in Earth’s brightness may be occurring, according to the study, because of a decrease in cloud cover, as sunlight is reflected back into space when it encounters a layer of clouds. Thus, when there is a decrease in cloud cover, more sunlight is allowed into the planet.

The biggest decrease in cloud cover occurred off the west coasts of North and South America, the study said, the same region where sea surface temperatures have been rising due to climate change.

As the ocean heats and cools in different places, changes in the jet stream’s trajectory occur. This change has a direct impact on long-term weather and climate conditions, especially on the western coasts of North and South America, the researchers say, without specifying what the conditions are.

About 30% of the light the Earth receives from the Sun is reflected by clouds and back into the universe, illuminating the surface of our planet’s visible Moon.