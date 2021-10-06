Clone debuts with Vale a Pena See Again’s worst vibe since 2019 · TV News

Clone debuted at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo on Monday (4) with the lowest ibope of the track since 2019. Shown after the Session of the Afternoon and before Ti Ti Ti, the first chapter of the soap opera starring Murilo Benício did 17.3 points average, a mark that was only not worse than the arrival of Cordel Encantado (2011), whose rerun scored 13.7 points on January 14, 2019.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the first chapter of O Clone obtained a 32.8% share (participation) among the 53% of televisions turned on during the showing of the plot, which aired from 4:51 pm to 5:19 pm, in Greater São Paulo. The 17.3 points yielded a lower result than the debut of five predecessors in the afternoon soap track.

Originally aired in 2011, Ti Ti Ti entered its last installment at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, and its first chapter averaged 18.6 points on March 29th.

Ties de Família (2000) scored 21.6 on the debut; Êta Mundo Bom (2016), 22.6; Avenida Brasil (2012), 23.0, and Por Amor (1997), in 2019, had the best debut of a Vale a Pena rerun since 2009 with 18.9 points.

Also on Monday, A Hora da Venenosa lost to Globo’s Tarde Session, which aired As Branquelas (2004). The gossip board aired from 2:49 pm to 3:20 pm and scored 10.2 points. In the direct confrontation, the Marinho family station recorded an average of 11.3. The comedy film aired from 2:53 pm to 4:51 pm and scored 13.9.

See below the hearings for Monday, October 4, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3
Good morning São Paulo8.1
Good morning Brazil8.5
More you5.9
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes5.8
SP19.0
Globe Sports9,7
Newspaper Today11.1
Afternoon Session: The Whites13.9
The Clone (premiere)17.3
you you you17.8
Workout16.1
in the times of the emperor18.2
SP221.7
grab hold23.1
National Newspaper26.5
Empire29.7
secret truths20.7
Hot Screen: Skyscraper – Boundless Courage12.2
Globo Newspaper7.6
conversation with bial5.2
Owl: OCD: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder4.1
Hour 14.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.2
Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29)2,3
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)3.6
Speak Brazil3.6
Nowadays3.8
JR 24h (morning)3.7
General balance8.3
Proof of love6.4
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.9
City Alert7.9
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.3
Journal of Record10.8
Genesis12.4
when you call the heart7.3
The Farm 139.2
The new super machine4.8
JR 24h (dawn)3.6
Between Lines1.8
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.9
First Impact4.1
Come here3.6
Good Morning & Co.3.9
Chest Award Coupon3.9
gossiping3.2
Family Cases4.6
indomitable heart8.0
I give you life7.3
SBT Brazil6.0
Angel’s face5.5
Chiquititas6.8
Chest Award Coupon6.5
Mouse program5.7
SBT Arena2.5
the night1.9
Operation Mosque1.5
Reporter Connection1.4
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.6
First Impact2.0

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP