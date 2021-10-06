Clone debuts with Vale a Pena See Again’s worst vibe since 2019 · TV News

Clone debuted at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo on Monday (4) with the lowest ibope of the track since 2019. Shown after the Session of the Afternoon and before Ti Ti Ti, the first chapter of the soap opera starring Murilo Benício did 17.3 points average, a mark that was only not worse than the arrival of Cordel Encantado (2011), whose rerun scored 13.7 points on January 14, 2019.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the first chapter of O Clone obtained a 32.8% share (participation) among the 53% of televisions turned on during the showing of the plot, which aired from 4:51 pm to 5:19 pm, in Greater São Paulo. The 17.3 points yielded a lower result than the debut of five predecessors in the afternoon soap track.

Originally aired in 2011, Ti Ti Ti entered its last installment at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, and its first chapter averaged 18.6 points on March 29th.

Ties de Família (2000) scored 21.6 on the debut; Êta Mundo Bom (2016), 22.6; Avenida Brasil (2012), 23.0, and Por Amor (1997), in 2019, had the best debut of a Vale a Pena rerun since 2009 with 18.9 points.

Also on Monday, A Hora da Venenosa lost to Globo’s Tarde Session, which aired As Branquelas (2004). The gossip board aired from 2:49 pm to 3:20 pm and scored 10.2 points. In the direct confrontation, the Marinho family station recorded an average of 11.3. The comedy film aired from 2:53 pm to 4:51 pm and scored 13.9.

See below the hearings for Monday, October 4, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3 Good morning São Paulo 8.1 Good morning Brazil 8.5 More you 5.9 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 5.8 SP1 9.0 Globe Sports 9,7 Newspaper Today 11.1 Afternoon Session: The Whites 13.9 The Clone (premiere) 17.3 you you you 17.8 Workout 16.1 in the times of the emperor 18.2 SP2 21.7 grab hold 23.1 National Newspaper 26.5 Empire 29.7 secret truths 20.7 Hot Screen: Skyscraper – Boundless Courage 12.2 Globo Newspaper 7.6 conversation with bial 5.2 Owl: OCD: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder 4.1 Hour 1 4.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.2 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2,3 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 3.6 Speak Brazil 3.6 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 3.7 General balance 8.3 Proof of love 6.4 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.9 City Alert 7.9 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.3 Journal of Record 10.8 Genesis 12.4 when you call the heart 7.3 The Farm 13 9.2 The new super machine 4.8 JR 24h (dawn) 3.6 Between Lines 1.8 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.9 First Impact 4.1 Come here 3.6 Good Morning & Co. 3.9 Chest Award Coupon 3.9 gossiping 3.2 Family Cases 4.6 indomitable heart 8.0 I give you life 7.3 SBT Brazil 6.0 Angel’s face 5.5 Chiquititas 6.8 Chest Award Coupon 6.5 Mouse program 5.7 SBT Arena 2.5 the night 1.9 Operation Mosque 1.5 Reporter Connection 1.4 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.6 First Impact 2.0

Source: Broadcasters