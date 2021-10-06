Comes in nude! Victor Pecoraro shows too much in “A Fazenda” and the volume is impressive

by

After Dynho Alves, now it was time to Victor Pecoraro be careless and show too much in “The Farm 13“. The “volumão” of the pawn has already been something to talk about for a few days, but at dawn this Wednesday (6), internet users were surprised with one (almost) nude of those!

(Photo: Record TV)

After taking a shower in the stall, Victor stood in front of the camera while changing and, luckily, not completely naked. That’s because the angle favored him and part of the bunk hid his private parts. Help!

The actor was accompanied by Rich Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and James Piquilo. The colleagues in the stall, however, did not notice the carelessness. Check out:

Read more:

Of course internet users went crazy with the registration, mainly because this it’s not the first time that Victor’s ‘package’ impresses! See the best reactions:

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!