Comes in nude! Victor Pecoraro shows too much in “A Fazenda” and the volume is impressive

After Dynho Alves, now it was time to Victor Pecoraro be careless and show too much in “The Farm 13“. The “volumão” of the pawn has already been something to talk about for a few days, but at dawn this Wednesday (6), internet users were surprised with one (almost) nude of those!
After taking a shower in the stall, Victor stood in front of the camera while changing and, luckily, not completely naked. That’s because the angle favored him and part of the bunk hid his private parts. Help!
The actor was accompanied by Rich Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and James Piquilo. The colleagues in the stall, however, did not notice the carelessness. Check out:
people pic.twitter.com/mhT0sVXnvK
— frank (@ofrankstein) October 6, 2021
Of course internet users went crazy with the registration, mainly because this it’s not the first time that Victor’s ‘package’ impresses! See the best reactions:
but people pic.twitter.com/5vWf7oAfw4
— frank (@ofrankstein) October 5, 2021
I was looking at the photo for half an hour trying to understand what was wrong, I thought it was a fanny pack pic.twitter.com/hbGxKPKGpA
— m (@MilenaSHS) October 5, 2021
I didn’t know I could carry a staff inside the headquarters
— lis ☄️ (@keshapetras) October 5, 2021
Did he keep a deodorant in there?
— Gabi (@Gabi_tui) October 5, 2021
is this a bottle?
– a-N-A. (@ganjaaana) October 5, 2021
Will Victor Pecoraro travel? #RoçaAFazenda #The farm pic.twitter.com/lf656n7tNQ
— sexy kitten (@sexy kitty_) October 6, 2021
two participants in one
— fernanda🎗 (@farxtwo) October 5, 2021
victor hiding a garish in his underwear
— biel. (@bielzwan) October 5, 2021
he hid the galistine’s microphone!? 🤔
— pedro 🪀 (@ pedro21357) October 5, 2021
No. This is natural from God, lol
— THE LAST SAFE PLACE (@last_place) October 5, 2021
Victor Pecoraro showing white horseradish #The farm #RoçaAFazenda pic.twitter.com/IQSBHITgaA
— sexy kitten (@sexy kitty_) October 6, 2021
