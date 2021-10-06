Comes in nude! Victor Pecoraro shows too much in “A Fazenda” and the volume is impressive

After Dynho Alves, now it was time to Victor Pecoraro be careless and show too much in “The Farm 13“. The “volumão” of the pawn has already been something to talk about for a few days, but at dawn this Wednesday (6), internet users were surprised with one (almost) nude of those!

After taking a shower in the stall, Victor stood in front of the camera while changing and, luckily, not completely naked. That’s because the angle favored him and part of the bunk hid his private parts. Help!

The actor was accompanied by Rich Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and James Piquilo. The colleagues in the stall, however, did not notice the carelessness. Check out:

Of course internet users went crazy with the registration, mainly because this it’s not the first time that Victor’s ‘package’ impresses! See the best reactions:

I was looking at the photo for half an hour trying to understand what was wrong, I thought it was a fanny pack pic.twitter.com/hbGxKPKGpA — m (@MilenaSHS) October 5, 2021

I didn’t know I could carry a staff inside the headquarters — lis ☄️ (@keshapetras) October 5, 2021

Did he keep a deodorant in there? — Gabi (@Gabi_tui) October 5, 2021

is this a bottle? – a-N-A. (@ganjaaana) October 5, 2021

two participants in one — fernanda🎗 (@farxtwo) October 5, 2021

victor hiding a garish in his underwear — biel. (@bielzwan) October 5, 2021

he hid the galistine’s microphone!? 🤔 — pedro 🪀 (@ pedro21357) October 5, 2021

No. This is natural from God, lol — THE LAST SAFE PLACE (@last_place) October 5, 2021

