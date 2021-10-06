Commission should suggest taking ‘early treatment’ from SUS

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), linked to the Ministry of Health, should recommend the definitive exclusion from the use in the public network of the so-called “early treatment”, defended by President Jair Bolsonaro. Made up of technicians, the group will meet on Thursday to discuss the matter. As found by Estadão/Broadcast, the tendency of the collegiate is to oppose the prescription of chloroquine and other drugs without proven efficacy against covid-19.

Aides close to the president heard by the report predict that a decision by Conitec to approve a guideline in which chloroquine is not recommended could be used politically by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate, as proof that Bolsonaro ignores scientific assessments by repeatedly defending the drugs in the “covid kit”.

In May last year, the Ministry of Health released guidance in which it recommended the administration of chloroquine from the first signs of the disease. At the time, the document was the alternative found by the then minister, General Eduardo Pazuello, given the difficulties of creating a protocol itself – this one with the power to dictate rules of care in the Unified Health System (SUS). Before Pazuello, two ministers – Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich – refused to publish the recommendation and left office.

In May of this year, the commission contraindicated the ineffective remedies for hospitalized patients. Now, guidelines will be defined for cases of patients who are not hospitalized. In practice, while there is no official guidance, it is up to each doctor to decide whether to prescribe these drugs or not.

In theory, the Ministry of Health has no legal obligation to follow Conitec’s opinions, but generally accepts the recommendations of the technical body. When he testified to Covid’s CPI, on June 8, Minister Marcelo Queiroga entrusted Conitec with the final word on whether or not to recommend the use of the drug to treat patients against the new coronavirus in the SUS.

“Unfortunately, even today, we do not have medications with proven efficacy to fight this disease. So, let’s wait for a statement from Conitec on the treatment of covid at all stages. Then we will have a consolidated public policy, hopefully with a harmonization of the class doctor on this subject, and we’re done with this issue for good, to invest in what is fundamental,” he declared at the time.

Despite scientific evidence of ineffectiveness, Bolsonaro continued to advocate so-called “early treatment,” including in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UN) last month. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have supported the physician’s autonomy in seeking early treatment. I myself was one of those who underwent initial treatment,” he said.

In recent weeks, the defense of early treatment was one of the points explored in the investigations of Covid’s CPI, in the Senate. Now, the president’s allies fear that the decision regarding Conitec’s outpatient treatment will be used by the CPI against the government itself. “Conitec has to disapprove of this because the whole world disapproved,” stated senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is a doctor. “Queiroga is very fragile. He accepted everything that Bolsonaro imposed, more or less the same as Pazuello. He does what Bolsonaro wants, then he stays”, said the congressman.

The possibility that the agency linked to Health excludes chloroquine from the public network once and for all also entered the list of dissatisfactions of the so-called “ideological wing” of the government with Queiroga.

The incumbent is already the target of criticism from allies for having allowed the vaccination of adolescents and for not acting effectively to stop the “vaccine passport” – he himself suggested the model, in April. Queiroga is still being pressured by Bolsonaro to publicize a plan to release the use of masks.

Now, a new Conitec decision contrary to the will of the ideological wing can also be credited to Queiroga and used to intensify the frying process. Despite not having a direct influence on the group, the minister chose the president of the collegiate body, physician Carlos Carvalho, professor of Pulmonology at USP.

Carvalho is critical of chloroquine and was among the signatories of a letter from health professionals that recommended respect for measures of detachment, hygiene and the use of masks, in addition to combating misinformation and poor prevention and treatment practices.

Queiroga returned to Brazil yesterday after serving isolation in the United States for having contracted covid-19. He traveled to the country to accompany Bolsonaro at the UN event.

Before the trip, the minister, who is a doctor, took a “turn”. In a nod to the boss, last month he suspended the vaccination of teenagers, as defended by the president. During the official visit, he even made an obscene gesture to protesters against the president in New York. The immunization of adolescents was resumed by Health shortly after.

Composition

Conitec is formed by a representative from each secretariat of the Ministry of Health, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), the National Health Council (CNS), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the National Health Agency (ANS) , in addition to state and municipal health departments. It is responsible for advising the ministry in deciding which drugs and treatments will be used by the Unified Health System (SUS). By decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the commission has until October 26 to rule on the matter.

Sought, the Ministry of Health had not manifested itself until the publication of this matter.

Government history with chloroquine

APRIL 2020

dismissal of ministers

Prime Minister of Health in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Luiz Henrique Mandetta is fired after refusing to recommend the use of chloroquine in the public network. His replacement, also physician Nelson Teich, leaves office less than a month later for the same reason.

MAY

Pazuello fulfills order

Under Eduardo Pazuello, the Ministry of Health publishes guidance on the use of chloroquine, extending the possibility of doctors prescribing the substance to all patients with covid-19.

MAY 2021

hospitalized patients

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) endorses an expert opinion coordinated by the Ministry of Health that contraindicates chloroquine and other drugs without proven efficacy for hospitalized patients. The document does not deal with the so-called “early treatment”.

JUNE

Queiroga dodges

To Covid’s CPI, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, avoids answering his position on the use of chloroquine in patients with covid-19. He says he awaits a position from Conitec.

SEPTEMBER

STF charges minister

STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski gives Queiroga 180 days to present a protocol and guidelines on the so-called “early treatment” drugs advocated by Bolsonaro.

OCTOBER

commission sets a meeting

Conitec schedules the analysis of the topic for next Thursday. The agenda says that an “initial assessment of the Brazilian guidelines for outpatient drug treatment of patients with covid-19” will be under discussion.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Lorenna Rodrigues and Vinicius Valfré.