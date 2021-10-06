Concessionaire that manages Confins wins auction of Pampulha Airport | Minas Gerais

The CCR Group, the concessionaire that manages the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the metropolitan region, will also be responsible for the Carlos Drummond de Andrade Airport, known as Pampulha Airport, in the capital of Minas Gerais. He is also responsible for terminals in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Curaçao.

At the auction held this Tuesday (5) on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), the group won the terminal with a bid of BRL 34 million for a fixed grant. He disputed the airport with the ASA Consortium, which offered R$33 million. The minimum bid was R$9.8 million.

The investments estimated by the state government are R$151 million. Of this total, about BRL 65 million will be invested in the first 36 months, mainly in the construction of a general aviation terminal, taxiway system, partial recovery of the runway pavement and preparation for new hangars.

1 of 3 Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Tax collection is estimated at R$99 million.

“Privatizations are fundamental. The private sector has more agility, is much better able to manage than the public authorities,” said Governor Romeu Zema (Novo).

He even expressed interest in privatizing large assets in Minas Gerais, such as the Minas Gerais Economic Development Company (Codemig), Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) and Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa).

2 of 3 Pampulha airport auction to take place at the São Paulo Stock Exchange — Photo: Seinfra/Divulgação Pampulha airport auction to take place on the São Paulo Stock Exchange — Photo: Seinfra/Divulgação

Pampulha Airport has almost 30 hangars. In the last five years, the average annual number of passengers in the terminal was around 325,000.

It serves business aviation and general aviation aircraft traffic, and is one of the country’s main aircraft and helicopter maintenance hubs.

At least 12 logistics concession contracts to the private sector are in the plans of the Minas Gerais State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Mobility (Seinfra). The forecast is that the state will raise more than R$ 15 billion.

“You’re going to get tired of seeing the guys from Minas around here (B3),” said the Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Mobility Fernando Marcato.

See the auction schedule:

Pampulha Airport – October

Mineirinho Gymnasium – December

Road concessions – January

Beltway – March

Belo Horizonte Bus Station – December

Subway – March (federal project)

3 of 3 Mineirinho goes to private initiative concession — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Mineirinho goes to the private initiative concession — Photo: Reproduction/Globo