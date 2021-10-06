Connect SUS, application of the Ministry of Health, is not accessible for blind people

In the app, there is an alternative audio version, but the words announced are in English – that is, inaccessible for a large part of the population (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Disrespecting basic standards of digital accessibility, the official application of the Ministry of Health, Conecta SUS, cannot be used by blind people for the time being. Both the Android and iOS (iPhone operating system) versions have barriers that make it impossible to navigate through the app with the accessibility feature present on mobile phones (screen readers) from the factory.

To create an account, the system asks you to identify items present in an image, as a security method. I took the test on iOS: there is an alternative audio version, but the words advertised are in English – that is, inaccessible for a large part of the population.

I was alerted to this Twitter glitch by a follower. She is a journalist and wanted access to the covid-19 vaccination certificate, offered by the Ministry of Health, but was unsuccessful.

Captchas, as these security tests are called, are outdated and there are already alternative and more accessible ways to differentiate a computer from a human. The W3C Consortium says captchas result in a denial of service to users with disabilities. The W3C regulates international standards on the internet.

The federal public servant Diniz Candido was also unable to create an account in the Connect SUS application, neither with Android nor with iOS. He then turned to the web version of the site.

But the app still has several other serious accessibility flaws. Whether logged in or not, the user cannot click on any of the options in the initial menu, such as vaccines, exams, medications, appointments and hospitalizations, calendars and services.

In other words: the app doesn’t just have some accessibility issues. Navigation, originally, is completely unfeasible for blind people.

See, below, a simulation made by me. Note two things: I try to click on menu items, but nothing opens. And, right at the beginning, after the term “see all”, the reader says “button”.

Actually, it would be a button, but the programmers wrote the code with a problem that makes the reader think that it has to be read in another language. This happens in many other situations.

It is unthinkable that an official application, with indispensable services for the citizen, has so many accessibility flaws. According to the 2019 National Health Survey, we have nearly 7 million people with visual impairments in the country.

Article 63 of the Brazilian Inclusion Law states that and “It is mandatory to have access to websites maintained by companies with headquarters or commercial representation in the country or by government agencies, for the use of persons with disabilities”.

The column contacted the Ministry of Health and the National Secretariat for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, belonging to the Ministry of Family, Women and Human Rights, but did not receive any feedback until this text was closed.

