constant pain can be a chronic syndrome; understand







Fibromyalgia Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Fibromyalgia, according to the SBR (Brazilian Society of Rheumatology) is a clinical syndrome that affects the entire body, especially in muscle regions. Studies show that the disease affects approximately 4% of the entire world population, with a predominance among women aged 35 to 44 years old. Among Brazilians, around 4.8 million individuals have the disease, but only 2.5% of this public receives adequate treatment.

Worrying numbers, since fibromyalgia, despite being a chronic disease, has efficient treatment, which reduces the impacts of the syndrome and improves the quality of life of patients. In this way, awareness becomes a fundamental issue in combating the problem. After all, people often don’t even know about the existence of this disease, which theoretically is common and can affect anyone.

The causes of fibromyalgia, however, still put some question marks in scientists’ heads. But it is already known, for example, that the syndrome can appear in people’s lives after some traumatic physical or psychological event or even a serious infection. According to the SBR, these events can “deregulate” the brain, which starts sending intense pain stimuli without any apparent need.

The first sign is usually localized pain that, over time, spreads to the rest of the body. “The symptoms are similar to those of other diseases, such as tendonitis, or inadequate and intense exercise. Fibromyalgia is not always diagnosed and treated as expected, as it is also considered an emotional disease”, explains the neurosurgeon, Dr. Marcelo Valadares.

According to the specialist, the syndrome also alters the brain condition of patients and increases the sensation of pain. And so, even if it is properly treated with a rheumatologist, it is also important to consult a neurologist.

Among the effective measures to relieve the pain caused by fibromyalgia are simple activities such as stretching, low-intensity physical exercise, yoga and acupuncture. But beware, before testing any of these options, it is essential to seek help from a specialist doctor, so that he can evaluate you and choose the most effective treatment possible. Very strenuous physical activity, for example, can make the problem worse.

Also, a method that may be good for one person will not necessarily work for another. In this case, only a specialized professional will know the best way to face and solve the problem.

Source: Health in Day