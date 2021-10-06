Convict Denied Vatican Clemency Request Executed in US | World

Ernest Lee Johnson was executed Tuesday night in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after his pleas for clemency were denied the day before by Gov. Mike Parsons. He even had a request from the Vatican sent to the state government for his life to be spared.

Johnson had been convicted of the murders of three grocery store workers during a failed Columbia robbery in 1994.

The convict received a lethal injection of pentobarbital and was pronounced dead at 18:11 (20:11 Brasília). It was the first execution in the state of Missouri since May 2020 and the seventh in the United States this year.

Johnson’s lawyers repeatedly tried to block his execution, claiming he had an intellectual disability and would violate the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments.

The Vatican envoy to the United States sent a letter to the governor on behalf of Pope Francis last week urging him to stop the execution.

“This petition is not based on the facts and circumstances of his crimes” or “Mr. Johnson’s intellectual capacity. Rather, His Holiness wishes to present to you the simple fact of Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life “, said Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

In a Supreme Court case, Johnson’s lawyers said he scored a 67 on IQ tests, within the range for intellectual disability.

They said that his mother and brother were intellectually handicapped and that Johnson was born with a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

“Mr. Johnson was detained twice in second and third grade because of his intellectual disabilities,” they said, explaining that he dropped out of school after a second attempt in ninth grade.

Two Democratic members of the Missouri House of Representatives, Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, also appealed for clemency, saying Johnson’s execution “would be a grave act of injustice.”

“Like slavery and lynching, the death penalty perpetuates cycles of trauma, violence and state-sanctioned murder in black communities,” they noted.

Johnson was convicted of murdering three employees – Mary Bratcher, Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones – while he robbed the store to get money to buy drugs.