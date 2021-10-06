‘Cool dogs’ learn up to 12 toy names and store vocabulary; Brazilian border is featured in the group | Science

the border collies gaia , Nalani , Max , Rich , Squall and whiskey they are as cute as any dog, but they have a special skill: learning and remembering toy names.

This ability was attested in a survey published on Wednesday (6) in the British magazine “Royal Society Open Science”. The authors are from Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.

“We know that dogs can easily learn words associated with actions, such as ‘sit’ or ‘lay down’. But very few dogs can learn object names”, explains researcher Shany Dror, first author of the research.

Scientists searched for two years for dogs who knew the names of their toys. The search was made in several countries. One of the “genius” puppies found by researchers is the Brazilian Gaia, 2 years old (see photo below and keep reading to meet others):

Gaia, a 2-year-old border collie considered 'genius' by Hungarian researchers — Photo: Shany Dror

In tests, conducted at the end of last year, the dogs had to learn 6 to 12 object names in one week. For this, each owner first received 6 new toys – and had a week to teach the dogs their names. The same procedure was repeated later, but with 12 new toys.

“It turns out that for these talented dogs, it wasn’t a big challenge. They easily learned between 11 and 12 toys,” says Shany Dror. It’s the equivalent of children in the first vocabulary jump.

Nalani, one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers from Hungary — Photo: Sonja De Laat Spierings

And the 6 puppies did more than just learn the names of toys: in tests done by Dror and colleagues, they were able to retain learning for at least two months – maximum time measured by scientists.

(The names of the new toys were chosen at random from suggestions from people who follow the project on social media. The only restriction when choosing the names of the toys was that they couldn’t sound similar to any of the toys the dogs already had).

Gaia and the owner, Isabella. Gaia is one of the border collies considered 'genius' by a survey from Hungary — Photo: Shany Dror

The Brazilian gaia was able to learn the names of 12 new toys. When she and the owner, Isabella, participated in the challenge, Gaia already knew the names of 24 toys.

In just three months, the border collie learned the names of 37 new toys. Today, she has over 80 toys in her collection, according to the website of the “Genius Dog Challenge”.

Meet the other dogs considered “genius” by the survey:

Nalani, one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers from Hungary — Photo: Sonja De Laat Spierings

Nalani, who lives in the Netherlands, suffers from severe epileptic seizures, but that did not stop her from participating in the survey. In November 2019, when he joined the challenge, Nalani knew the names of about 50 toys.

Today, she knows the names of more than 85 toys many different. Testing with Nalani can take a while because she makes sure to shake and “kill” all the toys before bringing them to the owner.

Max, one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers from Hungary — Photo: Cooper Photo (via Shany Dror)

Max lives in Budapest, Hungary, and joined the project when he was just 7 months old – and he already knew the names of 15 toys! Today, he already knows the names of 100.

He loves doing agility and canicross. Max is very generous and loves pushing his toys to scientists during testing. When the owner asks him “Max, where are you…”, he concentrates so hard that he sometimes sticks out his tongue, according to the survey website.

Two-year-old Squall is one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers in Hungary — Photo: Shany Dror

Squall lives in Florida, United States. When he joined the project in July 2020, he knew the names of 20 toys. Today, you know more than 55 – it’s not known exactly how many, because they often don’t survive your crocodile bite.

Whiskey, aged 6, is one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers from Hungary — Photo: Helge O. Savela

Whiskey lives in Norway and was the first to participate in the project. At the time, I knew the names of 64 toys. Today, he knows the names of more than 100.

Rico, aged 4, is one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers in Hungary. — Photo: Shany Dror/Disclosure

Rico lives with his owners in Spain. It owes its name to Germany’s famous Border Collie Rico, the first dog with a documented ability to retrieve toys by their names. He loves running up and down stairs to get his toys, but he’s not always so keen to put them down.

But only border collies can do this?

According to the researchers, not.

“Thanks to the Genius Dog Challenge, we have so far been able to find dogs of other breeds as well, including a German Shepherd, a Pekinese, a Mini Australian Shepherd and some mixed breed dogs,” says Shany Dror. Previous research has documented this ability in Yorkshire as well.

Max, one of the border collies considered 'genius' by researchers from Hungary — Photo: Cooper Photo

Furthermore, not all border collies are able to learn object names.