Cora makes Commander furious and hands Maria Marta

In the next chapters of Empire, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) is doing everything to get José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) to bed, especially now that he is in conflict with his family.

However, the bitch ends up going overboard once again and leaving the commander furious. After breaking into his car, the girl starts asking him to go to bed with her anyway, even making it clear that she saved herself to have a night of love with him.

What she didn’t expect was that he would only get even more indignant and angry at her. “Get out of my car now or I’ll be forced to call security”, says the husband of Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa). Soon after, Josué (Roberto Birindelli) also gets angry and tells him that he’s going to take her out of the place.

“You need to listen to me, I’m the woman of your life, my God in heaven! I’m not like Marta (Lília Cabral) who has deceived you for centuries”, she starts by saying, which makes both of them stabilize with the surprise. “What?”, asks José Alfredo. “That’s right… your wife, Marta deceives you because she was married to Silviano”, reveals the shrew.

