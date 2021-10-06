Corinthian-Casuals overcomes odds and secures historic FA Cup classification

Tuesday was a historic classification for Corinthian-Casuals, the English club that inspired the foundation of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Away from home, the team beat Wingate & Finchley by 3-0 and guaranteed qualification for the fourth qualifying phase of the FA Cup.

The victory gains even more weight for what was match day at Finchley. Due to a flood, the Casuals bus could not travel and the athletes went by car to the match venue. With the fuel crisis affecting the country, several professionals did not arrive – which even prevented transmission by the My Timon.

To have an idea, not even the person responsible for the club’s social networks went to the stadium, keeping the club’s official account only with the information that came from the Twitter of the opposing team.

Even with so much difficulty, Corinthian did not take notice of the opponent and moved forward with ease. After just three minutes, Mfula opened the scoring. In the first half, the team still had other chances, but stopped in the goalkeeper.

In the final stage, therefore, the team returned from the locker room willing to kill the game. After just two minutes, Elliot Bolton expanded. In the next move, it was Bobby Mills’ turn to swing the net and score the third, forwarding the classification.

Coach James Bracken, it is worth mentioning, had an important embezzlement for the match: Kieron Cadogan, scorer of the goal that went online on the way, was away to monitor the birth of his son.

Now, the Corinthian-Casuals face St. Albans, from the fifth division. The fourth qualifying phase, it is worth noting, is the last stage with teams “without division” in the country. Whoever advances, then, guarantees a place in the first phase of the FA Cup, already with traditional teams of English football. Casuals hasn’t reached this stage of the tournament since 1983.

