Corinthians beats Bahia on Fiel’s return to the stadium and sleeps in the G4 of the Brazilian Nationals

With the return of Fiel to Neo Química Arena, Corinthians hosted Bahia, in Itaquera, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Parque São Jorge team won 3-1. The goals were scored by Róger Guedes, Cantillo and Jô.

Alvinegra team left behind on the scoreboard after Gilberto converted a penalty committed by Lucas Piton. Timão tied in the additions of the first stage, also with a penalty, with Róger Guedes. For the second stage, Corinthians got one more on the field, as Lucas Araújo ended up expelled in the penalty throw in favor of Corinthians.

In the second half, Corinthians didn’t take long to turn the score around. Cantillo took advantage of a free kick from Fagner and headed into the net. Sylvinho’s team also reached the third goal with center forward Jô.

With the victory, Corinthians sleeps in the G4 of Brasileirão. The team has not entered the classification zone of the table since October 2019. To maintain the position, Timão needs to root for a trip by Fortaleza against Fluminense on Wednesday.

Corinthians' next match for the Brasileirão takes place this Saturday. Sylvinho's cast visits Sport, at 4:30 pm, in Ilha do Retiro for the 25th round of the competition.

Coach Sylvinho made only one change in relation to the game against Red Bull Bragantino last Saturday. Fábio Santos replaced the young Lucas Piton, who had played the last time in the 1-1 draw against Fluminense, on June 27 this year.

Thus, Corinthians went to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Roger Guedes.

On the other side, Bahia de Diego Dabove entered the field without Rodallega and with Rodriguinho in the side. The team was cast with: Mateus Claus; Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo, Patrick, Daniel and Mugni; Thonny Anderson and Gilberto.

In the first minute of the game, Nino Paraíba advanced on the right and crossed the ball in the area. Fagner dominated the ball to the chest and took it to the end line before suffering an attacking foul. As a result, Corinthians began the response and started working the ball in the attacking field.

In the third minute, Fagner tried a ball into the goal line for Giuliano, but ended up going too hard. In the next minute, Gabriel Pereira suffered a foul at the entrance to the area. Fagner raised the ball in Bahia’s penalty area, João Victor headed it, but the ball went over Mateus Claus’s goal.

Willian didn’t take long to show up at the game. At six minutes, Timão’s shirt 10 was triggered by the left side, pulled it to the middle and hit the goal. The low kick was stopped by defender Gustavo Henrique.

Corinthians followed the opening minutes of the game with greater possession of the ball, acting mainly on the offensive field. Sylvinho’s team suffered a little with the good marking of Bahia, which left few spaces for goal attempts. At 12, Róger Guedes received it on the left side, at the edge of the area, and pedaled over the mark. The shirt 123 cut to the middle and hit, but the shot was weak and it was easy for Mateus Claus to make the save.

At 14, Juninho Capixaba was brought down by Gabriel Pereira near the Corinthians area. The Bahia player made the kick, but the cross on the second post was too strong and the ball went straight through the end line.

On minute 21, it was Renato Augusto’s turn to try to open the scoring for Corinthians. GP made a good move on the right and found Renato entering the area. The shirt 8 arrived for the kick, but got the ball badly and sent it out.

Close to 30 minutes, Gilberto received a cross in the Corinthians area. The player fell to the ground in the dispute with the marking of Lucas Piton and complained of a penalty. The referee ordered the game to continue, but was triggered by the VAR and scored the penalty for Bahia. The opponent’s shirt 9 hit Cássio’s left corner and opened the scoring in Itaquera.

Corinthians tried to respond with Róger Guedes at 37. The shirt 123 of Timão hit a direct foul to the goal, but she deflected the barrier and passed very close, but over the goal.

After 44 minutes of play, Willian and Fagner made a good move on the right. The shirt 10 advanced through the middle, made a backboard and hit the goal. The ball deflected, going into the corner. On the kick, Gabriel Pereira put it in the middle of the area and Gil headed it, but the ball went out.

The referee gave three minutes of additions and, in the first of them, penalty for Corinthians. Giuliano received the ball in the area, kicked and hit Lucas Araújo. The ball exploded in the arm of the steering wheel, who, for having a yellow card, was sent off from the field. Róger Guedes hit the right corner and converted, drawing for Timão. Thus, the team from Parque São Jorge went to the break 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Needing to turn the game around in order to have the chance to enter the G4 and with one more on the field, Sylvinho returned from the break with one change: midfielder Willian left the pitch for the entry of center forward Jô.

Six minutes into the game, Gabriel Pereira advanced on the right side and Juninho Capixaba committed a foul on shirt 38. Fagner made a good hit, raising the ball in the area. The defensive midfielder Cantillo went up alone and managed to head into the goal, turning the score to the Parque São Jorge team.

On minute 13, Róger Guedes brought Giuliano down the left and found Jô at the edge of the area. The 77 shirt is the pivot for the 11 shirt, who rolled the mark and hit the goal. Mateus Claus made the save and gave a rebound for Gabriel Pereira, but the 38 shirt couldn’t finish.

Two minutes later, Renato Augusto advanced on the end line and crossed the area, looking for Jô. The center forward tried to submit but couldn’t reach the ball.

At 21, Gabriel Pereira appeared well on the right and sewed in the middle. Róger Guedes was arriving on the left side, but GP hit from the edge of the area, but Matheus Claus made the save.

And Timon’s third goal came from Jô’s feet! At 23, Gabriel Pereira went up on the right and hit from outside the area. On the rebound, Jô arrived alone, the ball exploded on the crossbar and entered Matheus Claus’s goal. The flag marked an offside position, but the move was reviewed by the VAR and confirmed later.

With 3-1 on the scoreboard and one more on the field, Sylvinho made the second change at Corinthians at the 31st minute of the second stage. The coach drew Cantillo, scorer of Timon’s second goal, and put Gabriel, who returned from suspension, on the pitch. Two more changes were made at 35: Adson and Luan replaced Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

Midfielder Luan risked a shot on the edge of the area 39 minutes into the second half. The shirt 7 alvinegro had the spare and pulled to the right before hitting, but ended up stopping in the defense of Matheus Claus fell to make the defense.

At 42, Sylvinho made the last change to Timão: Gustavo Mosquito took the place of Gabriel Pereira. With two minutes on the field, the shirt 19 took a hit in the face after Juninho Capixaba made a cut on the side.

The referee gave four minutes of stoppage time. At 47, after a corner kick by Fagner, Gil raised to head, forcing Matheus Claus to make a good save. Thus, the scoreboard already knew their final numbers: Corinthians 3-1, turnaround, on top of Bahia.

