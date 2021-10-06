Corinthians Director explains why fans still can’t watch the female team at the stadium

The Corinthians male squad once again counted on the support of Fiel at the stadium last Tuesday, when they beat Bahia 3-1. The female team, however, should wait a little longer to review their fans.

The director of women’s football, Cris Gambaré, explained on her social networks that the club is following the guidelines established by the São Paulo Football Federation. Therefore, the stadiums must remain without an audience until the end of the first phase of the Paulistão Mulher.

“For fans who are asking, following the guidelines defined by the FPF, we will not have a public in our games in the first phase of Paulista. This topic will be discussed shortly, in the technical council, by the clubs and entities. , published Cris Gambaré on his social networks.

It is worth remembering that the first phase of Paulistão Mulher has 11 rounds in all. Corinthians enters the field for the ninth round this Wednesday, at 7 pm, to face Santos in Fazendinha. Afterwards, Timão still faces Taubaté and Red Bull Bragantino.

Marketing and communication superintendent José Colagrossi Neto lamented the absence of a female audience when thanking the fans for going to support the male cast last Tuesday.

“Good morning! Unforgettable night, especially for me. Thank you to everyone who came to give me a hug in the South and East. Thank you for your affection. Women’s state club unfortunately still has no audience. Women’s Libertadores coming very soon. Games in Paraguay and final in Uruguay,” said Colagrossi.

Timão occupies the first place of the Female Paulistão, with 22 points added in eight games, being seven victories and a draw. The team from Parque São Jorge is one point more than São Paulo and three behind Santos, who appear in third place in the table.

Check out the publications by Cris Gambaré and José Colagrossi Neto

Reproduction/Twitter

Reproduction/Twitter

Watch the games of the 9th round of the São Paulo Women 2021

Games on 10/06/2021

3:00 pm – Taubate x Portuguese

15:00 – São Paulo x Red Bull Bragantino

17:00 – Railway x Palmeiras

19:00 – Corinthians x Santos

Games on 10/07/2021

3:00 pm – Pinda x Youth Reality

3:00 pm – São José x Nacional-SP

Check the updated classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship

Female Paulista ranking table Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Corinthians 22 8 7 1 0 40 two 38 92 2nd São Paulo 21 8 7 0 1 28 3 25 88 3rd saints 19 8 6 1 1 17 4 13 79 4th railway 18 8 6 0 two 19 8 11 75 5th palm trees 16 8 5 1 two 19 4 15 67 6th Red Bull Bragantino 16 8 5 1 two 17 4 13 67 7th Taubate 10 8 3 1 4 9 13 -4 42 8th Saint Joseph 9 8 3 0 5 13 16 -3 38 9th youth reality 5 8 1 two 5 two 28 -26 21 10th National-SP 4 8 1 1 6 3 32 -29 17 11th Portuguese 0 8 0 0 8 two 28 -26 0 12th Pinda 0 8 0 0 8 1 28 -27 0

See also all rounds and more information about the classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship on the special page with the competition table.

