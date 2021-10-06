Corinthians fans share their anxiety about the return on social media Neo Qumica Arena

The match between Corinthians and Bahia, which takes place this Tuesday night, marks the partial return of the public to the Neo Química Arena. Thus, the fans, anxious, share on social networks the desire to return to the stadium in Alvinegro after more than a year and seven months of absence.

“It seems a lie that after all this time I’m going to the Arena today. I’m too anxious”, wrote Carli SCCP on Twitter. The feeling is the same for Alan Cunha, who published: “Today I’m back cheering on the arena and I’m all kid. Eager as if it were the first time in my life” – check out more publications below.

Last Monday, forward Willian commented on the return of Fiel. For him, the expectation is to present the fans with a victory. The player’s father also said that “everyone is anxious” and that “to meet the fans is a great desire” for the shirt 10.

“It hasn’t come to pass that I’m going to see Willian and Renato Augusto up close”, shared Delfs. In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Corinthians player who appears in the arena in the match valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão will also be able to see other 11 athletes who were part of the main squad during this period without an audience, such as Róger Guedes, João Victor, Gabriel Pereira and Giuliano.

Aimed at this fan who is present in the duel against Bahia, the My Timon gathered the guidelines published by the club, in order to clarify doubts and remind the protocols that must be followed.

Check out the fans’ publications related to the fans’ return at Neo Química Arena

