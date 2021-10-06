Corinthians gets fine for one minute delay in game against Grmio

Corinthians was punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) this Wednesday morning for a one-minute delay in the match against Grêmio, in a match played on August 28, in Porto Alegre. The duel ended with a 1-0 victory for Alvinegra, with a goal by Jô.

According to the STJD, “Corinthians responded by article 191, III of the CBJD, for having taken a minute to return to the field of play in the second half, not complying with the provisions of the RGC, but without delaying the restart of the match”. The fine for Alvinegros was R$ 800 and may be appealed.

Who defended Corinthians was the lawyer João Zanforlin. According to the statement released by the STJD, the defense alvinegra was that “the referee said in his report that there was no delay for the second half and that the one-minute delay in the team’s return did not impact the course of the game.”

In addition to the judgment involving this minimum delay by the alvinegros, the court session also dealt with bids involving the gremistas Maicon and Diego Souza, as well as the referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro.

Maicon, who cursed and even pushed the referee, got a five-game suspension and a R$500 fine. Diego Souza, who took a yellow card from the referee, was acquitted, while Ricardo Marques was suspended for 30 days and was fined R$500 for ignoring Diego’s case on the field and on the scoresheet.

