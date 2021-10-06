Corinthians receives Santos to keep unbeaten and lead the Paulista Feminine; know everything

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday night to maintain their unbeaten record in the São Paulo Women’s Championship. At 7pm, the team receives Santos, at Fazendinha, for the ninth round of the state.

With six wins and a draw so far, Corinthians leads Paulistão with 22 points added and one point ahead of São Paulo, in second place.

Santos arrives for the match in third, with 19 points. It is worth noting that the opponent was responsible for Corinthians’ only defeat in the season, still in the first phase of the Corinthians’ three-time Brazilian championship campaign. O My Timon details all the classic information below. Check out!

lineup

As usual, coach Arthur Elias must announce the lineup one hour before the match. However, because it is a classic, the coach must promote the return of some athletes who were starters in much of the Brasileirão campaign.

Thus, Timão can go into the field with: Kemelli; Kati, Gi Campiolo, Erika and Yasmim; Ingryd and Gabi Zanotti; Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Jheniffer and Vic Albuquerque.

My Timon

Arbitration

The classic female alvinegro will be refereed by Salim Fende Chavez. The referee will have Patrícia Carla de Oliveira and Bruno Silva de Jesus as assistants. The fourth referee is Marianna Nanni Batalha.

Streaming

Corinthians fans still cannot be in Fazendinha in this match. Thus, Fiel has four options on the internet to follow the classic live: Paulistão Play, Elevensports, YouTube and Twitch.

Check out the upcoming female Corinthians games

Check the updated classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship

Female Paulista ranking table Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Corinthians 22 8 7 1 0 40 two 38 92 2nd São Paulo 21 8 7 0 1 28 3 25 88 3rd saints 19 8 6 1 1 17 4 13 79 4th railway 18 8 6 0 two 19 8 11 75 5th palm trees 16 8 5 1 two 19 4 15 67 6th Red Bull Bragantino 16 8 5 1 two 17 4 13 67 7th Taubate 10 8 3 1 4 9 13 -4 42 8th Saint Joseph 9 8 3 0 5 13 16 -3 38 9th youth reality 5 8 1 two 5 two 28 -26 21 10th National-SP 4 8 1 1 6 3 32 -29 17 11th Portuguese 0 6 0 0 6 1 20 -19 0 12th Pinda 0 8 0 0 8 1 28 -27 0

See also all rounds and more information about the classification of the São Paulo Women’s Championship on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Paulista and Corinthians x Santos.