Coronavirus: after three consecutive increases, transmission drops again in BH – Gerais

After three consecutive highs that brought the transmission of the new coronavirus in BH back to the alert zone, the indicator registered a drop in the epidemiological and care report of this month (5/10).

As per the balance, the RT fell from 1.04 to 1.03. The change is small, but it is worth remembering that this statistic varies in small proportions.

At the current level, on average, 103 new people become pandemic victims for every 100 diagnoses in Belo Horizonte.

The occupancy of ICU beds for patients with COVID-19 also fell: from 43.9% to 42.4%. Therefore, the data remains at the control level for the 28th consecutive bulletin, since August 26th.

The ward utilization rate also remains in control. But, he computed an increase in this month in relation to the previous survey: from 32.9% to 33.3%.

The status of the control wards since July 26: 51 balance sheets in the “green”.

BH registered an additional 38,264 applications of vaccines against the disease this Tuesday: 18,127 for the first dose, 18,078 for the second and 2,059 for booster. There was no performance of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) formula, the one with single application.

Now, the capital of Minas Gerais registers 1,990,542 people immunized with the first vaccine, 1,320,891 with the second, 59,267 with Janssen and 38,890 with booster.

The city’s bulletin highlights that 78.2% of the campaign’s target audience protected themselves with at least one vaccine. At the same time, 52.4% completed the vaccination schedule.



BH recorded another 20 deaths from COVID-19 today and reached 6,756 lives lost from the disease. The total of cases rose by 243. There are 284,488: 1,790 in follow-up and 275,922 recovered, in addition to those who did not resist.

