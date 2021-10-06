Covid-19: Pfizer completes 100 million doses of vaccine delivered to Brazil | Campinas and Region

Pfizer has completed the 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine delivered to Brazil this Tuesday night (5). The volume provided for in the first contract with the federal government was reached late, after the flight with 1.1 million immunizations was rearranged due to “logistical issues” last Sunday (3). The aircraft with the batch that took off from Miami (USA) landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 20:57.

Under the agreement signed in March 2021, Pfizer was expected to complete delivery of the 100 million doses by the end of the third quarter (September 30). However, in a statement last week, the company highlighted that it treated the period until this Sunday as another logistical week and that this “does not represent a delay or compromise in the delivery of the vaccine”.

There is a second contract between Pfizer and the federal government, signed on May 14, which provides for 100 million more vaccines between October and December. The delivery schedule for this second contract will still be announced by the company.

Pfizer has used Viracopos Airport for all deliveries to Brazil so far. The first shipment had 1 million doses and was received by the country on April 29, in a ceremony that was attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

According to Pfizer, the doses sent to Brazil are produced in two factories in the United States, Kalamazoo and McPherson, in addition to a factory in Europe, Purrs in Belgium.

The logistics for delivering doses to the federal government is supported by the Federal Revenue Service, the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police.

Also at the Viracopos terminal, Revenue teams developed a process called clearance over clouds, which allows for the anticipation of checking and release of cargo – the process between opening the plane’s cargo door and releasing the truck takes up to 20 minutes.

After the release in Viracopos, teams escort the doses by road to the Ministry of Health distribution center in Guarulhos (SP).

In late May, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized new conservation and storage conditions for the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, which can now be kept in temperature controlled between 2°C and 8°C for up to 31 days. The previous orientation was of five days.

Prior to the release of the vials for vaccination, Pfizer doses had to be stored in boxes at temperatures between -25°C and -15°C for a maximum of 14 days. Such conditions did not allow the vaccine to be sent to cities farther than 2:30 am from the state capital.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the target of denial and controversy within the federal government. Also last year, three formal offers for the sale of 70 million doses were made by the company and were not answered by the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer warned: doses reserved for Brazil would go to other countries if there was no response

Also in December, the Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, ruled out the purchase of the vaccine because of the requirement to store it at low temperatures.

The vaccine was the first to obtain definitive sanitary registration by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in February this year.

The immunizing agent can be applied to people from 12 years of age, in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between them. The vaccine is the only one that can be applied to children under 18 in Brazil.

Initially, authorization from Anvisa allowed for use from 16 years of age onwards. But the agency authorized the change in the vaccine package insert in the country. However, there are still no prospects for vaccination of this age group in Brazil.

The adolescent age extension was approved after Pfizer presented studies that indicated the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for this group. The studies were developed outside Brazil and evaluated by the agency.

