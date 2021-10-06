Covid-19: Salvador City Hall starts applying the vaccine in municipal schools for adolescents on Wednesday | Bahia

The City of Salvador informed this Tuesday (5) that it will start applying the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in schools in the municipal education network, on Wednesday (6). The action will be for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, who have not yet started the vaccination cycle.

According to information from the city, the action is a partnership between the Municipal Health and Education. In all, 319 municipal schools will be covered in the capital of Bahia on a staggered basis from Wednesday.

According to the municipal agency, adolescents were detected in these places who have not yet been vaccinated with the first dose. To have access to the vaccine it is necessary to have the name on the list of the Municipal Health Department.

The offer of the first dose is suspended this Wednesday (06) for people aged 18 or over; for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with and without comorbidities or disabilities.

The application of 2nd doses Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac normally follows the flow.

Individuals who took the first dose in other municipalities can request the second dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization of these people is done gradually.

To register, it is necessary to inform the full name, CPF, date of the first dose and the deadline for the second dose, name of the vaccine, place where the first dose was taken and telephone number.

After registration, you must wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

Health workers, elderly people aged 60 years and over and hemodialysis patients with a name on the SMS list will also continue with access to the booster dose. Whoever completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, will not need to make a new request, since the administration of the vaccine will happen automatically. The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

Check out the immunization sites on Wednesday:

The people who are with the Oxford vaccine booster date scheduled for October 31st they can now look for the immunization points.

Drives: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), FBDC Brotas, Faculdade Universo and Unijorge (Parallel)

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), FBDC Brotas, Faculdade Universo and Unijorge (Parallel) Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, FBDC Brotas, USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado and USF San Martim III.

All the people who are with CoronaVac vaccine booster date scheduled for October 7th they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive: Uninassau (Pituba)

Uninassau (Pituba) Fixed Points: UBS Pelourinho; USF Terreiro de Jesus; USF Alto de Coutos II; USF Itacaranha; USF River Seine; USF Cajazeiras XI; USF Fazenda Grande III; USF Itapuã; USF Mussurunga; UBS Minister Alckmin (Massaranduba); USF Joanes East; USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia); USF Estrada das Barreiras; USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina); USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso); UBS Castelo Branco; USF San Marcos; USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu; USF San Martin I; UBS Marshal Rondon; UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria); UBS Mario Andrea (Seven Doors); USF Small Candeal; UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio); USF Pituaçu Park.

The people who are with the Pfizer’s vaccine booster date scheduled for October 31st they can now look for the immunization points.

Drivers: Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), PAF Ondina and Shopping Bela Vista.

Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), PAF Ondina and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia, USF João Roma, Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Federation, CSU Pernambués and Shopping Bela Vista.

People aged 60 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years or older who took the second dose until April 28, 2021. Before heading to the service stations, they should check if the name is on the SMS website list.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for those who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, as the team will automatically return.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula. Fixed Points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Beira Mangue, USF Fernando Filgueiras, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, 5 Health Center, USF Vila Matos, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, Military Police Officers Club (Oil palms), USF São Cristovao, USF Eduardo Mamede and USF Imbuí.

Patients on hemodialysis: 8 am to 4 pm

The hemodialysis patients who received the second dose until September 7, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula. Fixed Points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Beira Mangue, USF Fernando Filgueiras, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, 5 Health Center, USF Vila Matos, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, Military Police Officers Club (Oil palms), USF São Cristovao, USF Eduardo Mamede and USF Imbuí.

Health workers: 8 am to 4 pm

The health workers who received the second dose by April 28, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova and FBDC Cabula. Fixed Points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Beira Mangue, USF Fernando Filgueiras, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, 5 Health Center, USF Vila Matos, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, Military Police Officers Club (Oil palms), USF São Cristovao, USF Eduardo Mamede and USF Imbuí.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.