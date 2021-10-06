Covid: DF registers more than half a million infected since the beginning of the pandemic | Federal District

The Federal District registered most 17 deaths and 3,016 new cases Covid-19 on Tuesday (5), according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health (SES-DF). The total of deaths reaches 10,527 and the infected, the 502,049. One of the victims was a teenager between 11 and 19 years old ( see below ).

On Monday (4), there were 950 Covid-19 diagnoses. In relation to deaths, there were 2 more – the previous bulletin indicated 15 deaths.

According to the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Divep), the high number of infected people occurred because “2,632 Covid-19 cases were released that were dammed in the data from the e-SUS Notifica system, of the Ministry of Health.” Of this total, 653 cases occurred in 2020 and 1,979 (75.2%) in 2021, points out Divep.

The Health Department reported that because of the modification in the data capture platform, made in September, it only had access to the numbers now. The folder also said that the inclusion of these cases in the newsletter now could directly impact the transmission rate in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the rate was 1.15, which means that every hundred infected infect another 115.

Patients from Manaus arrive at the University Hospital of Brasília

Among the victims of Covid-19 in DF, 9,609 resided in the federal capital and 918 came from other units of the federation to seek assistance, mainly from the surrounding area. All deaths reported on Tuesday occurred in the past four days.

October 2nd: 2nd

October 3rd: 3rd

October 4th: 6th

October 5th: 6th

Brazil: 1

Ceilândia: 2

Range: 1

Maned: 1

Pilot Plan: 2

Corner of Emus: 1

Saint Sebastian: 1

Rising Sun: 1

Taguatinga: 1

Vicente Pires: 2

Goiás: 4

11 to 19 years: 1

20 to 29 years old: 1

30 to 39 years: 2

40 to 49 years old: 3

50 to 59 years: 1

60 to 69 years: 2

70 to 79 years: 1

80 years or older: 6

ICU bed in the DF

Until 4:25 pm this Tuesday, the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, in the DF’s public network, was 74.43%. Of a total of 128 beds, 60 were occupied, 24 were available and 34 were blocked. Numbers include neonatal, pediatric and adult units.

At private network, at 11:55 am, 89.13% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 189 beds, 167 were used, 20 were vacant and 2 were blocked.

Cases and deaths by region of the DF

ceilandia it is the region with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 54,587 people tested positive and 1611 died from the disease.

Second, in the total number of deaths, appears Taguatinga, with 1,015 lives lost and 39,028 contaminations. The second largest number of diagnoses is from the Plano Piloto, with 50,353 cases and 729 lost lifes. See below:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on October 5, 2021