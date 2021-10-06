Covid in SP: how is the number of deaths and cases at the moment the city is studying the end of the mandatory use of the mask | São Paulo

In addition, experts who have followed the evolution of the pandemic since the first deaths have warned against the measure. They claim that, although the decision is reasonable for some outdoor environments, the dispensing of masks in these environments may end up discouraging their use indoors as well.

See, below, how are the main indicators of Covid-19 in the capital of São Paulo:

According to city government data, 82.5% of the capital’s adult population took both doses against Covid-19 or a single dose vaccine. The expectation of the Municipal Health Department is that the 90% mark is reached by the 15th of October.

According to data from the State Department of Health, which uses the same criteria as the Consortium of press vehicles for the date of notification, the city of São Paulo has an average of 36 new daily deaths per Covid-19 this Tuesday (5th ). The data is 2% higher than that verified 14 days ago, which indicates a trend towards stability.

Upon announcing the realization of the 2022 carnival without sanitary restrictions, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) stated this Monday (4) that the city is close to “having the day zero of deaths”.

However, this brand is only close if the disclosure criterion used by the city hall is considered by date of death, and not by date of notification. These data, however, undergo retroactive changes as the information is entered into the system.

In the last 24 hours, 40 new deaths by Covid were registered in the city of São Paulo.

The city of São Paulo registered 612 new cases this Thursday (5), which took the moving average of cases to 281 new cases per day.

The occupancy rate of Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 48% in public hospitals in the city of São Paulo this Tuesday (5). The occupancy of infirmary beds is 36% in the municipal network.

In Greater São Paulo, the ICU occupancy rate of public and private beds was 39% on Tuesday.

The metropolitan region recorded on Tuesday an average of 315 new admissions per day, considering ICU beds and also in the infirmary, in public or private hospitals.

A similar announcement was also made by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who said he believed that in 11 days the city could reach vaccination coverage that would allow the population not to wear masks in open and uncrowded places.

Specialists who follow the evolution of the pandemic have reservations about the measure:

Measure may be feasible in some outdoor situations

Popular commerce centers and agglomerations still require prevention

It is essential that the measure remains indoors

US rush to abolish masks was considered a strategic error

Masks work, are inexpensive, and have been proven effective against Covid-19

Pandemic is not under control and death threshold is still unacceptable

