CPI points out irregularities in VTCLog contracts, and partner blames high demand and lack of modernization – 10/05/2021 – Power

In a session this Tuesday (5), the senators of the CPI of Covid presented irregularities in series in the VTCLog contracts with the Ministry of Health, which go through business without a bidding process, readjustments with signs of overpricing and the large amount of transactions with resources in kind.

The company’s directors, however, sought to rule out signs of irregularities, arguing that the adjustments in contracts were due to the “high demand” during the pandemic.

In a moment that drew laughs from the senators, company partner Raimundo Nonato Brasil stated that the cash transactions involving millions of reais took place because it was a “family business”, which has not yet been modernized.

The CPI began the last week of testimonies with the hearing of Nonato to clarify the allegations of a corruption scheme involving the company and the former director of logistics at the Ministry Roberto Ferreira Dias.

The businessman, a partner in a business that holds contracts for millions of reais with the federal government, pointed out that he was a “simple” and “humble” man and that was why he was having trouble answering some questions. The senators allowed the company’s executive director, Andreia Lima, to join in to help clarify issues.

VTCLog entered the CPI’s radar due to the suspicion that there is a scheme to direct contracts and readjust them above what is considered legal. The company is responsible for the distribution and storage logistics of supplies in the healthcare area, including the Covid-19 vaccine.

Roberto Ferreira Dias would have authorized an additive of 1,800% in a contract with VTCLog. Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) pointed out that the value of the adjustment indicated by the technical area would be R$ 1 million, but the company would be defending R$ 57 million.

“These R$ 18 million were a compromise between what the Ministry’s legal department wanted, which was 1 million, and the bill for the clause that the contract had previously, so it remained at 18 million after Dr. Roberto Dias proposed this method. term”, affirmed the PT.

Nonato denied that the increases reached this rate, but attributed any price increases to adjustments to meet demand.

“VTCLog was not born in the pandemic and it was because of its experience and operational capacity and respect for the market that it was able to support the increased demand for receiving and distributing thousands of PPE, alcohol gel, masks and aprons, respirators, cylinders and oxygen plants,” he said.

Asked about another adjustment, in the amount of BRL 97 million, he attributed this to the high demand

“There are several factors: he has transport, he has distribution, he has storage. It’s very complex, it’s logistics. It’s not just one item, there are several items that make up this R$97 million spreadsheet.”

“With all humility, our contract with the Ministry of Health is on demand. If there is a demand, we, the company will invoice”, he added.

Reporter Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) also harshly questioned the fact that many company contracts, some of them in force, were closed without a bidding process, between 2016 and 2018. The portfolio was headed at the time by the current government leader in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). There are eight contracts totaling R$335 million.

Renan then pointed out that Barros still extinguished the Ministry of Health unit that would be responsible for logistical issues.

“And there is, even more serious information: it is that Ricardo Barros extinguished the position of the Ministry of Health, which did exactly the transport, logistics and, in its place, hired VTCLog, without a bidding process. There is still this antecedent, which is, therefore, debatable in any respect”, stated Renan.

When questioned, Nonato stated that he has “no connection with Mr. Ricardo Barros”.

The VTCLog partner also denied any kind of relationship and favoring the then logistics director Roberto Ferreira Dias. He said that they only had work meetings with the then director in the Ministry of Health building.

Senators then questioned that bills in Dias’ name were paid at a bank branch at the exact moment a VTCLog motorcycle courier was present. The CPI has the images of those moments.

“With all due respect, Mr. Roberto Ferreira Dias’ bank slip, he is a client of another company in the group, Voetur Turismo, it is not VTCLog. VTCLog did not pay Mr. Dias’ bank slip. VTCLog did not pay the bank slip,” he said.

The businessman, however, could not explain the coincidence of events. Therefore, Andréia Lima later tried to explain that Dias had paid a VoeTur bank slip in cash. The motoboy would have Dias’ own resources when making the payment at the bank branch and not with money from VTCLog.

Renan took the opportunity and asked why a company that holds contracts worth millions of reais with the government still carries out cash transactions, making control and transparency difficult.

“Do you think that this practice of withdrawing and paying employees in cash is compatible with a large company that has contracts, which has a contract that allows it to receive R$ 97 million per year from the Ministry of Health?” asked the rapporteur.

Nonato replied that it is a “family business”, still undergoing modernization.

“Our company is a private company. Our company is a family business. This money was not withdrawn to take to the company, this was to pay the expenses of the companies, the partners, our day-to-day business, a family business”, he said.

Just before the start of the session, Renan said he would present a robust final text, including the recommendation for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the senator, the commission will not “meow” when producing the report.

“[Jair Bolsonaro] It can be and it certainly will be [indiciado]. We’re not going to blow the investigation and meow in the report. He will certainly be for the crime he committed,” said the rapporteur upon arriving for the session.

Renan said the central figures in his report will be the president, ministers and members of the so-called parallel cabinet.

“[Serão figuras centrais entre os indiciados] The President of the Republic, the ministers, those people who had an effective participation in the parallel cabinet and all those who had responsibility for the embezzlement of public money and the robbery. Then these people will be held responsible.”

“We will use the criminal types of common crime, liability crime, crime against life, crime against humanity and we are evaluating with respect to indigenous people of genocide,” he added.

The CPI rapporteur also stated that he intends to divide the indictment recommendations, according to the appropriate forum for each of the political actors. He said that only matters relating to that body will be forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and that the other points will be taken to the Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo and in the Federal District. Material will also be sent to the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union).

The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that the commission will recommend the indictment of more than 30 people. “I think there will be more than 30 [indiciados]. Inevitably, the President of the Republic has several types of criminal offenses to be included.”

According to Renan, there will not be enough time to hear more deponents beyond this week. However, the commission must approve a request providing for the sending of written questionnaires to ministers Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Paulo Guedes (Economy).

“We won’t be able to listen to Queiroga anymore, but we have a lot to ask him. We won’t listen to Minister Paulo Guedes, but we have a lot to ask him. So the ideal is that we approve questionnaires and send them so we can still have the answers.”

The CPI then approved a request to send inquiries to the Ministry of Health. Queiroga will have 48 hours to submit responses.

The document asks for the details of the national vaccination plan for 2022, the epidemiological monitoring program, data on the stock of vaccines, the names of the members of the technical team that monitors the pandemic and formulates public policies, as well as justifications for not following up with the use of Coronavac next year.