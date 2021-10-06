CPI reporter includes Allan dos Santos, Fakhoury and businessmen in the list of investigated | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), announced this Wednesday (6) that he has included four new people on the commission’s list of investigated. Among them are the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos and the pocket businessman Otávio Fakhoury.

The rapporteur also decided to make the businessmen Danilo Trento, institutional director of Need Medicines, and Marcos Tolentino, businessman and owner of a television network suspected of being a “hidden partner” of the FIB Bank, an institution that granted a guarantee letter, to be investigated. in the contract for the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

With the inclusion of the new names, Covid’s CPI already has, according to the rapporteur, a list of 36 people investigated.

Renan prepares the commission’s final report and plans to present it to the senators as early as next week. The reading of the document is scheduled for October 19, and voting on the 20th. According to the rapporteur, the list of requests for indictments can reach up to 50 people.

According to him, being included in the list of investigated “is not a general rule” for the indictment, but it would be an “indictment”.

“Being in the relationship as investigated is a good indication for these people to be held accountable,” said the rapporteur.

Suspicions about the new investigated

See what the CPI’s suspicions are about the new investigated:

The CPI found that politicians, businessmen and websites created a network for disseminating fake news, known as the hate office.

For the CPI, the structure started before Covid, but gained strength in the distribution of false information about the pandemic.

The commission claims that a son of the president, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, from the PSL, worked to get funders for the group.

TV Globo had access to CPI documents. One of them, an exchange of messages between Eduardo Bolsonaro and blogger Allan dos Santos in January 2019.

Allan dos Santos is being investigated in two inquiries at the Supreme Court that investigate the dissemination of fake news, threats to authorities and financing of undemocratic acts.

On social networks, Otavio Fakhoury uses the phrase “God, Family and Fatherland” to define himself. A Pocket Entrepreneur, he is also Vice President of Instituto Força Brasil, President of the PTB directory in São Paulo and has been manager of Lehman Brothers bank in the US.

Suspected of financing the disclosure of false information about the pandemic, Fakhoury appeared this Thursday (30) at Covid’s CPI. He, however, obtained from the Supreme Court (STF) the right to remain silent so as not to incriminate himself.

Fakhoury has been in the sights of senators since August, when lawmakers approved the breaking of his banking, telephone and telematic secrecy.

In addition, it was Instituto Força Brasil that tried to mediate the negotiation of vaccines against Covid between the company Davatti and the Ministry of Health. The president of the entity, Lieutenant Colonel Hélcio Bruno, has already been heard by the CPI.

The commission wants to know why Need Medicines, the company that brokered the purchase of Covaxin with the government, contracted the guarantee of the FIB Bank, which is not even a bank.

In his testimony to the CPI, Tolentino denied being a hidden partner of FIB Bank.

Tolentino is a friend of the leader of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), investigated by the commission.

Among the evidence presented by the CPI, there is a power of attorney that guaranteed Tolentino “broad and special powers in an irrevocable and irreversible nature” to represent the company Pico do Juazeiro.

Pico do Juazeiro is one of the two partners of FIB Bank – the company’s capital, a land worth R$300 million, was paid in to the Covaxin guarantor.

When asked about the relationship with Pico do Juazeiro, Tolentino stated that he would use the constitutional right and remain silent. The businessman was also silent when asked if he received any remuneration for the company’s power of attorney.

According to Renan Calheiros, the commission has a “tangle of gears” that shows the passage of money between companies linked to Francisco Maximiano (owner of Necessidade) and Trento. For the commission, the movements indicate that there may be money laundering in the business.

Precise brokered with the Ministry of Health the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin – the purchase was suspended after suspected irregularities in the contract. The company also signed a contract with the folder for the purchase of female condoms.

At the CPI, when answering about his relationship with Maximiano, Trento stated that he is his “personal friend”.