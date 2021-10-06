Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of highest paid in Premier League, says newspaper; see top 10 and how much each one earns

the english newspaper the sun this Tuesday released the list of the 10 highest salaries in the Premier League. And, as expected, Cristiano Ronaldo, of Manchester United, appears at the top.

According to the vehicle, the Portuguese earns no less than 480 thousand pounds (R$ 3.575 million) per week on his return to red devils, getting way ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, of Manchester City, which is the 2nd place of the ranking.

Indeed, the number of United athletes on the list is impressive: in all, four of the top 10 salaries are from the giant of Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that the list already has Mohammed Salah, of Liverpool, at the top 10, although he hasn’t actually entered it yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo during game between Manchester United and Everton EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

What happens is that the Egyptian, who currently earns 200,000 pounds (R$ 1.489 million) a week, is in the process of renewing a contract with the Reds, and his new salary should be 300 thousand pounds (R$ 2.234 million) as soon as he signs the new contract.

Thus, Salah, whose maturities are considered to be outdated for the current financial moment of strength of the Premier League, will pass Paul Pogba, of United, and enter the same level as Raheem Sterling, of Manchester City.

see the top 10 gives Premier League*

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 480 thousand pounds (BRL 3.575 million)

two. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): £385,000 (£2.867 million)

3. David de Gea (Manchester United): 375 thousand pounds (BRL 2.793 million)

4. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United): 350 thousand pounds (BRL 2.606 million)

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 350,000 pounds (BRL 2.606 million)

6. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea): 325 thousand pounds (BRL 2.42 million)

7. Kai Havertz (Chelsea): 310,000 pounds (BRL 2,308 million)

8. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 300,000 pounds (BRL 2.234 million)

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 300,000 pounds (BRL 2.234 million)**

10. Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 290,000 pounds (BRL 2.16 million)

*Values ​​are the weekly salary of each athlete

** When signing new contract with Liverpool