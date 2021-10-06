Cryptos Today: Market Cools and Falls $70 Billion after US Senate Proposes Ransomware Bill and More News

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency market loses momentum on the morning of Wednesday (6) and drops about US$ 70 billion in market value after the United States Senate receives a new bill that provides for the investigation of the paper of cryptocurrencies in ransomware scams.

The bill, authored by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Deborah Ross, calls for victims of ransomware attacks to reveal information about payments to hackers to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). According to the document, the idea is to trace the connection between cryptocurrencies and cyber crime known for hijacking data from affected computers.

Unlike in recent days, the cryptocurrency market is back following the decline in world stock exchanges amid expectations for the release of labor data in the private sector DIA USA.

The most affected cryptocurrencies are those with the lowest market value: at 7 am, 13 digital currencies among the 100 most important dropped by double digits. However, several of them still accumulate weekly gains, as is the case of Axie Infinity (AXS), which still registers an increase of almost 80% in the week even after a daily decrease of more than 12%.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $50,649 after hitting close to $52,000 yesterday, but it still fares better than other top-ranked assets in the global rankings. Ethereum (ETH) drops 2.1%, Cardano (ADA) loses 5.1% and Solana (SOL), the seventh most valuable in the world, drops 9%.

For now, the only cryptocurrency with a strong increase is the Shiba Inu (SHIB), which emerged from a meme as well as the Dogecoin (DOGE) and shoots over 60% in the last 24 hours and 220% in two weeks.

The downturn comes just after entrepreneurs in the cryptocurrency sector “invade” the list of the 400 richest people in the world according to Forbes: all six newcomers made their fortunes with digital coins. In addition, George Soros’ family office has confirmed that it has Bitcoin.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 50,649 +0.6% Ethereum (ETH) $3,375 -2.1% Cardano (ADA) $2.13 -5.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $419 -4.0% XRP (XRP) $1.03 -3.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002217 +63.9% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.245868 +3.3% XDC Network (ICP) US$ 0.131929 +2.5% Wrapped Bitcoin (STX) US$ 50,948 +1.0% NOR (XEM) US$ 0.164042 +0.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Tezos (XTZ) $7.33 -14.1% OMG Network (OMG) $14.26 -14.1% dYdX (DYDX) $21.01 -12.6% Axie Infinity (AXS) $124.17 -12.1% ICON (ICX) $2.13 -11.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 50.30 +3.54% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 67.66 +4.11% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 57.50 +3.12% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.85 +4.75% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.97 +3.64%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (6):

US senator wants to investigate crypto in ransomware attacks

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a new bill that seeks to investigate the relationship between cryptocurrencies and ransomware attacks, computer viruses that hijack a victim’s data in exchange for a ransom payment.

According to Warren, the idea is to create “disclosure requirements for when ransoms are paid” in order to facilitate the tracking of money and the prosecution of the culprits. The senator specifically cites the cases of attacks on companies, which usually involve higher values ​​due to the confidentiality of the hijacked data.

One of the most notorious cases recently occurred with Colonial Pipeline, a fuel pipeline operator that had its systems invaded and its operation interrupted by ransomware.

Under the bill in the US Senate, victims will be required to report any payments in cryptocurrencies to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The proposal also comes at a time of intensification of discussions on the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country.

Cryptocurrency billionaires invade Forbes list

All six new members of Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world are from the cryptocurrency industry. Entrepreneurs enter the select group with assets of at least US$ 2.9 billion after a year of strong growth in digital currencies.

The best positioned in the ranking is Sam Bankman-Fried, with a fortune of US$ 22.5 billion. Founder of Alameda Research and brokerage FTX, he led the industry record raising of $900 million for his exchange in July.

Second is Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who accumulated $11.5 billion after the company went public, followed by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, who adds $6 billion despite the legal battle between the company and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Then come twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of the Gemini exchange, with estimated fortunes of $4.3 billion each. Fred Ehrsam, Coinbase’s advisor and co-founder, is next with $3.5 billion.

The list closes with Jed McCaleb, creator of Stellar (XLM) and the Mt.Gox exchange, sold before a famous hack but whose $3 billion wealth is mostly made up of reserves from the XRP token he received after leaving Ripple in 2014.

George Soros’ Family Office Reveals It Owns Bitcoin

Soros Fund Management, the family office of controversial investor George Soros, owns Bitcoin. In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (5), CEO and CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick said the fund has “a few coins, [mas] not many”.

The statement confirms a rumor that emerged earlier this year, and reflects a trend that had already appeared in surveys throughout 2021: family offices are really eager to buy Bitcoin as a treasury strategy.

For Fitzpatrick, the cryptocurrency is already more than a hedge. “I’m not sure Bitcoin is just seen as a protection against inflation. I think he crossed the chasm into the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies now have a market capitalization of over $2 trillion. There are 200 million users around the world, so I think it has become popular,” he said.

The executive, however, justified the low investment by saying that cryptocurrencies “in themselves are less interesting than the use cases of DeFi and things like that”, referring to the use of smart contracts for financial transactions without intermediaries, such as the used by Société Générale to borrow a $20 million loan last week.

NFT project disappears with US$ 2.7 million of investors

An NFT art project called Evolved Apes has staged the latest coup in the world of digital coins. The suspicion is that users have been victims of what is called rug pull (mat pull, in free translation), in which the creator of the protocol triggers a trap left during development.

A sum of 798 ETH deposited in a smart contract and which were originally intended for “project development and marketing” were unexpectedly withdrawn at once and the anonymous developer, known by the pseudonym Evil Ape disappeared from social networks.

Suspicions of fraud began shortly before, when digital artists began to complain that they weren’t getting the payments promised for the NFTs’ design.

Now, users and artists are organizing to revive the collection under the name Fight Back Apes. To protect itself from further fraud, the group will deposit funds raised from sales into an intelligent contract that requires multiple signatures (multiple passwords) to authorize a withdrawal.

Polygon to Raise Fees to Fight Transaction Spam

The Polygon (MATIC) project has announced that it will increase network fees to combat what it calls “transaction spam”. The amounts charged to perform tasks on the blockchain will be increased by 30 times.

Polygon became known and gained adherents in 2021 after proposing a solution to the congestion of the Ethereum network, blamed for making rates skyrocket on the world’s leading platform for smart contracts. Those who choose to move their capital to Polygon’s secondary tier have reduced expenses from up to $100 to a fraction of a dollar, depending on the volume of transactions for the day.

The technology, however, fell victim to its own solution, as the low transaction cost began to encourage an avalanche of payments as a way to try to congest the network and bring down specific projects. As fees rise, developers hope to make this type of attack more expensive and discouraged.

Polygon’s main advantage lies in its potential compatibility with any smart contract developed for Ethereum. Recently, the OpenSea marketplace released support for the second-tier blockchain, enabling the transfer of NFTs at a lower cost to sellers and users.

