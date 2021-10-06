Delegate denies abusive relationship between Jairinho and Monique

In testimony at the first hearing of the Henry Borel Case at the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, police chief Henrique Damasceno, who led the investigations into the death of the 4-year-old boy, reported an episode in which Monique Medeiros, the child’s mother, intimidated the former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho (no party) in exchange for money.

The police officer denied that she was in an abusive relationship situation, as the teacher alleges. Questioned by attorney Igor de Carvalho, assistant prosecutor representing Leniel Borel, Henry’s father, the police chief said that Monique and Jairinho maintained a couple’s attitude during the investigation.

Damasceno denied that Monique lived a scenario of coercion and said that Monique even intimidated Jairinho. “What is absolutely clear to me is that she lied. She lied and showed herself, on both occasions that she was with him, completely at ease with him, that she was as a couple.”

“To Thayná [a babá], in a conversation with her father, says that in a discussion between Monique and Jairo, Monique was having an intimidating posture. She said he should leave the house but he would have to keep paying her bills. The prints show, in other words, that if he didn’t keep paying her bills, she would hurt him,” said Damasceno.

The delegate explained that this conclusion is based on a conversation obtained on one of the cell phones seized during the investigation, which belonged to nanny Thayna de Oliveira Ferreira.

After changing lawyers, Monique started to maintain that she lied during the investigations for fear of Jairinho, who would intimidate her. From jail, Henry’s mother wrote a letter reporting alleged situations of abuse, and her defense tried to get her to give a new statement, but this was denied by the Civil Police.

By 1:20 pm, Damasceno’s testimony had lasted more than two hours. The delegate affirmed that Monique came to cry in one of the statements, but that, in general, she remained without any major reactions.

According to him, throughout the investigation, Monique and Jairinho maintained a couple’s posture, without any demonstration that Henry’s mother was being intimidated.

Selfie and joke at the police station

When questioned by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry), the delegate narrated the behavior of the couple —who are responsible for triple qualified homicide— days after the death, when they were heard in the investigation.

He highlighted that, at no time, the two showed grief over the loss of the child.

“I learned from the police that while Monique was giving a statement, Jairinho made an absurd joke. Saying: ‘My wife is in a room with three men,’ trying to be funny,” Damasceno reported.

At another time, the police chief confirmed that Monique took a selfie with Jairinho at the police station on the day they both testified.

In addition to delegate Henrique Damasceno, nine other witnesses for the prosecution attended the hearing, according to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

In addition to Jairinho’s parents and stepfather, Ana Carolina Ferreira Netto, Jairinho’s ex-wife, and the boy’s nanny were summoned. Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro ordered the defense witnesses to be heard on another date. The list has not yet been released.

Defendants’ defense discusses with delegate

Damasceno’s testimony was marked by clashes with the defenses of Jairinho and Monique.

At first, Jairinho’s lawyer, Braz Fernando Sant’anna, questioned the conduct of the delegate, at the time in the 16th Precinct, on the case.

According to Sant’anna, a civil police friend of Leniel’s would have gone to the Barra D’Or hospital and to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) for the quick release of the boy’s body. The lawyer questioned the absence of the man, identified as Sigmar, as a witness at the inquest.

Damasceno replied that “the investigations were showing the steps and evidence that are most relevant”. “We gathered a lot of evidence that demonstrated very clearly what we are facing here,” he said, alluding to the alleged guilt of the defendants.

Lawyer Thiago Minagé, from Monique, was the one who staged a tougher clash with Damasceno. Even at the beginning of the inquiry, Minage adopted the position of interrupting the delegate’s answers, in addition to stating several times, in a loud voice, that Damasceno was “a witness, not a delegate”.

When answering Minage’s last questions, Damasceno was already adopting an impatient posture on the witness stand. He listened to questions with his hand on his face or arms resting on the table. More than once, he rebuffed the lawyer’s questions, claiming that he had already answered.

Minage in the rejoinder stated “I am the one who asks” or “I ask, you answer”. At another point, Monique’s defender said, “When you call me to be a witness at your precinct, I’ll answer your questions.”

In yet another moment, Minage doubted Damasceno’s response about Monique having been heard as a witness or investigated in the 16th Precinct and recalled, shouting: “You are under oath.”

Judge Elizabeth Louro interrupted: “No threat. Warning, I’m the one doing it.”