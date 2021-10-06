Delta variant has higher viral load and greater risk of death, study says

A study by Canadian scientists claims that strains of SARS-CoV-2 concern, especially the Delta variant, are more virulent than the native strain of the virus, increasing the risk of admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and death due to Covid-19.

Delta, in particular, carries a far greater risk of hospitalization and death than other worry variants. The research was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The worry variants, which are examples of mutations in the original virus, are so named because they are considered to be more transmissible than others.

The study looked at 212,326 cases of Covid-19 reported between February 7 and June 26, 2021 in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, which has a population of nearly 14.8 million people.

Variants of concern analyzed include those with the N501Y mutation, such as Alpha, Beta and Gamma, as well as Delta, which replaced the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 in predominance.

Of the total cases, 22.4% were non-variants of concern (VOCs), 76.7% were infections with N501Y mutations, and 2.8% were ​​Delta mutations. The Delta variant became the dominant strain in Ontario in July 2021.

“The emergence of new strains of concern in SARS-CoV-2 has slowed progress against the pandemic in three distinct ways, increasing the transmissibility and reproduction rate of the virus, increasing immune escape and decreasing vaccine effectiveness, and increasing vaccine effectiveness. virulence of SARS-CoV-2,” wrote co-authors David Fisman and Ashley Tuite of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, Canada.

Also according to the study, people infected with variants of concern were significantly younger and less likely to have comorbidities than those with infections with variants that are not of concern.

The researchers found that infections with the strain variants were more common in more populated areas, such as Greater Toronto and the Hamilton region, the largest metropolitan area in Ontario. Delta variant cases were significantly less common in Ottawa, Ontario’s second largest metropolitan area.

For Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variant infections, the risks of hospitalization were 52% higher, admission to the ICU was 89% higher, and death cases were 51% higher than for no-worry variants.

In Delta infections, the risk was 108% higher of hospitalization, 235% higher of needing ICU and 133% higher of causing death, according to the research.

Even after adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, and other factors, the increased risk of adverse outcomes with the Delta variant persisted.

Vaccination attenuates severity

The researchers also analyzed the effect of vaccination, which attenuated the severity of the strains of concern, reducing the risk of serious illness and death in partially and fully vaccinated people.

“The effects reported here represent a substantial degree of protection against death afforded by vaccines (approximately 80% to 90%), even when they fail to prevent infection. These direct protective effects can help reduce the health impacts of ongoing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in Ontario, even if herd immunity proves elusive given the high breeding numbers of VOCs,” the authors wrote.

The survey results add to studies from England, Scotland and Singapore, indicating that the Delta variant increases the risk of using emergency services, hospitalization and serious outcomes.

“The increasing virulence of the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern will lead to a considerably larger and more deadly pandemic than would have occurred in the absence of the emergence of VOCs,” the authors write.