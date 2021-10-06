DEM approves, by acclamation, merger with PSL; new party will be called União Brasil | Policy

The DEM approved, by acclamation, at a convention held this Wednesday (6) in Brasília, the merger of the legend with the PSL. The new acronym will be called União Brasil.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has yet to approve the new party. The DEM leadership believes that the merger process will take three months to be analyzed by the ministers.

The expectation, according to the national president of DEM, ACM Neto, is that the merger will lead to the formation of the biggest legend in the country. However, the process is expected to lead to the departure of several affiliates of the two parties, including congressmen.

Minister of Labor and Welfare of the Bolsonaro government and affiliated with the DEM, Onyx Lorenzoni, voted against the union of the parties and asked that his position be included in the minutes of the convention.

Even with casualties in both parties, União Brasil must have the largest caucus in the Chamber of Deputies. Currently:

28 deputies

six senators, including the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

54 deputy

two senators

If the current numbers of the two parties are considered, the merger would leave União Brasil with a total of 82 deputies. The second largest caucus is that of the PT, with 53 deputies.

In the Senate, União Brasil would have eight parliamentarians and would be the fourth largest bench, behind MDB (largest bench, with 15 senators), PSD, Podemos.

ACM Neto discards Bolsonaro after merger of DEM and PSL

President Jair Bolsonaro was affiliated with the PSL and was in the party when he was elected in 2018. He left the party in November 2019 after a series of disagreements with PSL president Luciano Bivar.

Bolsonaro’s departure triggered a crisis in the party, dividing the wings linked to him and Bivar.

Also on Wednesday, PSL members vote on the proposed merger. The parties’ meetings take place in neighboring rooms at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília.

In the case of the PSL, voting takes place on paper ballots. The result of the investigation had not been disclosed until the last update of this text.