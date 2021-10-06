Demand for the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil exceeded expectations

Users need to wait in queues to use the service

Xbox Cloud Gaming officially arrived in Brazil last week (30) and was so successful here that users are filling up the servers and need to wait for queues to play. Microsoft recently informed Canaltech that they were surprised by the great demand for the service as soon as it was launched in Brazil.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service has been around for a while in countries outside of Brazil and spent a lot of time available here in testing only for a few users who had signed up to test streaming games. However, as soon as the service was officially launched and integrated with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, many Brazilians decided to try the new feature, which ended up generating queues to access the service.

Microsoft recently sent a statement to our colleagues over at the Canaltech website, which also covers technology, stating that hadn’t planned such a large membership for Xbox Cloud Gaming (previously called xCloud by the company).

“So far, demand for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) has exceeded all expectations and some players may experience waiting times. Our team is working to improve this experience and looking for ways to serve more people. we will have more news to share soon”

Browsing through social networks (especially on Twitter), it is possible to see some reports about the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming in various regions of the country, as well as interesting situations in that Xbox One owners play The Medium (next to the new generation) on the console thanks to streaming games.



Anyway, Brazilians have been wanting a good game streaming service around here for a while now, as the hardware to play games (such as consoles and PC parts) are very expensive. With game streaming, all you need is a good internet connection.

Here at Adrenaline we show you how to use Xbox Cloud Gaming and share our first impressions of the service which, despite not being perfect, has a lot of potential and can already be useful for many players in Brazil. Look:

Source: Canaltech