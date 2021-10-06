Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, becomes neighbor of Simone Mendes

Deolane Bezerra, widow of funk artist MC Kevin, never denied that she likes to live a life of great luxury, and this has now been extended to her home.

With a lot of money in the account, the criminal lawyer and digital influencer moved to the same condominium where Simone Mendes, singer of the country duo Simone and Simaria, lives.

Through Simone’s stories on Instagram, it was possible to see the meeting between the two famous, who were very excited to become neighbors.

“I’m arriving here at my house and I see a woman lost at the door of the condominium”, said the countryman.

“I said ‘come in here, woman! it’s lost’. I said ‘I’ve seen this girl’. We had already spoken through WhatsApp. My neighbor, Brazil”

“Out of the blue! Think of a good neighbor. We’re going to be expelled”, joked Deolane Bezerra, very excited to be Simone’s neighbor.

DEOLANE APPEARS WITH MARÍLIA MENDONÇA

Simone Mendes is not the only country singer Deolane Bezerra is a big fan in Brazil, and she recently posed alongside another great artist in this musical genre who has dominated streaming platforms.

Moments like these are revealed as MC Kevin’s widow continues in her life as a digital influencer beyond her career as a criminal lawyer, always sharing news on social media to her followers.

Last Sunday, October 3rd, she appeared on her official Instagram profile alongside none other than Marília Mendonça, one of the queens of the Brazilian sertanejo today.

In a series of clicks with one another, Deolane put out all her groupie side to the game, exalting the artist and showing herself a true fan of the sertaneja.

“I reset the gamer. Perfect soulmates? I don’t know, I just know that the energy hit! What a top conversation! A woman is a woman!”, wrote Bezerra in the publication’s Instagram caption.

