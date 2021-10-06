Depressed, Silvio Santos disappears and worries SBT employees

SBT lives strange days. Silvio Santos is completely isolated and no longer actively participates in the station’s decisions. And that’s a bad sign. Your trusted employees are concerned about the disappearance of the chest’s owner, who has decided to isolate himself and remain incommunicado.

Since contracting Covid-19 in August, Silvio has been in deep sadness. There are those who say he is depressed, but there is no way to say that for now.

One of the biggest fears of the owner of SBT is death, and when contracting the disease and being forced to take time off work at the station, he was very shaken. He started to reflect a lot on life. Added to this is the fact that he has recently lost a longtime friend.

Silvio is away from SBT by his own choice. He hasn’t called his top executives and trusted employees for a few weeks.

Even at the height of the pandemic, when he was unable to go to the station due to the risk of becoming infected, he did not give the employees peace of mind. He called daily to interfere with the schedule, authorized the dismissal of presenters (such as Lívia Andrade and Mamma Bruschetta), made numerous interventions in programs under his control, such as Gofocalizador, and did not give peace even to his daughter, Patricia Abravanel, with the constant time changes of Vem Pra Cá.

Even sports programs are “abandoned”. He had been excited when he managed to take important football tournaments from Globo, leading the audience at times, but he stopped getting involved in the design of his grid. In addition to broadcasting the games, he had thought of opening more programs to acclimate his audience to the new product of his programming, but everything was stopped.

Now the boss’s “right-hands” have taken more conservative decisions, leaving SBT with a different face than their fans were used to. They wait for Silvio to get out of this tide of sadness to make bolder decisions. Which is what the network has been missing for a long time.