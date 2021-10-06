Depressive symptoms worsened during pandemic, study shows – 10/05/2021

The covid-19 pandemic impacted—a lot—on people’s mental health. A study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, on Monday (4), showed that depression worsened in adults in the United States.

According to the publication, before the pandemic, 8.5% reported depressive symptoms. In 2020, this number went to 27.8% of adults with complaints related to the disease. In 2021, the index increased and reached 32.8%.

According to the researcher and one of the authors of the study, Sandro Galea, unlike other remarkable events such as the Ebola outbreak, this high prevalence of people with depression does not follow the expected patterns.

“Normally, we would expect depression to peak after the traumatic event and then decrease over time. Instead, we found that 12 months after the start of the pandemic, depression levels remained high,” he said in a statement. .

How the study was done

The researchers’ goal was to assess whether depressive symptoms changed over the course of the pandemic, with a focus on US adults (over 18 years). In addition, scientists wanted to identify the main risk factors for the disease.

The study analyzed, between March and April 2020, 1,441 adults in the country when the majority of the population received advice to stay at home. A year later, a second survey was carried out with the same group, from March 23 to April 19, 2021.

Both analyzes were performed using a questionnaire that defined depressive symptoms, as well as data on possible stress triggers related to covid-19, such as job loss, death of relatives due to the disease, financial problems, among others.

The main findings of the study

As mentioned above, there was a worsening of depressive symptoms comparing 2020 (27.8%) and 2021 (32.8%). According to the researchers, the results underscore the direct link between the pandemic and its short- and long-term impact on the population’s mental health.

The main reasons for depression were: low family income, not being a married person, and multiple stressors related to the pandemic, such as job loss and difficulties in accessing day care centers.

Furthermore, the findings show that depression intensified throughout the pandemic and disproportionately affected adults with lower incomes.

“The sustained and rising prevalence of elevated depressive symptoms suggests that the pandemic’s ‘burden’ on mental health continues — and has been uneven,” study lead author Catherine Ettman said in a statement.

For her, economic relief and the development of vaccines against covid may have prevented even worse results.

Why this study is important

This is the first national and representative study in the United States to focus on examining the change in the prevalence of depression before and during covid-19.

The results show that depressive symptoms have worsened since the beginning of the pandemic and, therefore, it is important that the topic is widely discussed — especially among low-income people.