Deputy ironizes coffee that ‘activates the brain’ of deponent in Cemig’s CPI – Politics

Z Reis, Tila Pimenta Coelho Machado, Marcelo Flores de Moura, Cssio Soares, Svio Souza Cruz, Beatriz Cerqueira and Professor Cleiton during a meeting of this teaser of the CPI of Cemig (photo: Guilherme Bergamini/Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais) The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Companhia Energtica de Minas Gerais (Cemig), installed by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), this Tuesday (5/10) collected the testimony of Marcelo Flores de Moura, executive and analyst IBM systems. The speeches, however, were criticized by some state deputies, such as Professor Cleiton (PSB), vice president of the CPI.

After going through the questions of the CPI rapporteur, state deputy Svio Souza Cruz (MDB), the deponent began to answer questions from other parliamentarians. At one point, while the witness was answering Z Reis (We can), the vice president of the commission questioned and mocked the speeches of the IBM executive.

“This Assembly cafe, it’s impressive. How this Assembly cafe acts, activates the brain, acts on the person’s memory. Just now, Mr. Marcelo didn’t even know what the value of the contract with the AeC was. Yeah, he’s starting to remember everything,” he said.

Z Reis asked his colleague to stop making a ‘joke’, and the testimony followed. Subsequently, Professor Cleiton stated: “I only praised the Assembly cafe”. At another time, the vice president of the CPI criticized IBM’s move.

“I just wanted to say that it would be important for you to put your legal team to attend Mr. Joo Polati’s hearing here at this CPI. You will notice that the name built by IBM was placed in a contract that generates a lot of doubt, which leaves us with 50 feet behind, and, at the same time, scares us some things that are happening, the normalization of things that are completely running away of legality, legality, constitutionality and ethics and morals that I know IBM always cherishes. But in a board that currently hires a garbage company, a garbage collection company, to do maintenance work on the network, nothing surprises us anymore”, he said.

Thas Lima de Marca, another IBM administrative representative, would also testify this Tuesday. However, the hearing with the manager was postponed, as the witness did not appear for medical reasons.

Cemig’s CPI investigates, among other possible irregularities since 2019, a contract between the company and IBM in the amount of R$ 1,120 billion for a call center service for ten years. Deputies suspect that the hiring of IBM was a ploy, as the company was not the winner of the bidding process – Audac was the one who won.

After IBM was hired to provide the service, the parliamentarians suspected that the company subcontracted AeC to perform the proper function. AeC, however, had been defeated on the nail.

Another fact that intrigues deputies is that AeC was founded by Cssio Rocha de Azevedo, Secretary of Economic Development of Minas Gerais between October 2019 and April this year – he died in June 2021.

At the end of this Tuesday’s meeting, deputies approved applications. The next meeting of the CPI, installed in June this year and chaired by state deputy Cssio Soares (PSD), has yet to be scheduled. Positioning





After this Tuesday’s meeting, Cemig spoke about its relationship with IBM. Read the full release below:

IBM is Cemig’s strategic partner in the %2b Client Project, which aims to integrate all service channels on a single platform (omnichannel), using artificial intelligence and functionalities for quick and easy service for the client. Before this partnership, 14 suppliers provided customer service services at Cemig and took care of different channels (call center, Whatsapp, website, physical agencies, totems, etc.), without any integration between them. The %2b Client Project pays for service resolution, not service time. This is a change that benefits customers and reduces costs. In the partnership with IBM, savings of around R$ 500 million in 10 years are expected. The program will be fully implemented soon.



Cemig also informs that the partnership with IBM was preceded by broad market consultation, with two Procedures for Expression of Interest (PMIs) and the option to enter into the partnership using the business opportunity (innovation brought by the Law of the State Companies), with the final selection validated by a technical committee composed of employees from the main areas of the company and with unanimous approval by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

