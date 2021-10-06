‘Didn’t answer José himself’ · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will refuse to kneel down to ask the God (Flávio Galvão) of Abraão (Zécarlos Machado) to get rid of Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) in Genesis. The suggestion will come from Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira), who was already blessed by a divine miracle while crossing the desert. “If the God of Joseph [Juliano Laham] he didn’t answer his own to get him out of jail, I imagine he doesn’t even know him”, will snipe the young woman in Record’s biblical novel.

With the death of Selemina (Kacau Gomes), the young woman will have her hand in marriage to the vizier by Pentephres (Nando Cunha) in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. The priest, however, will demand that his daughter have the opportunity to spend time away from the city of Avaris to get over the loss.

The noblewoman will only return to the capital after a passage of time in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (11) . “I wanted to surprise you and I came back a day early,” she will tell Abumani, after spending two years away from Sheshi’s (Fernando Pavão) court.

Amidst the news, Asenate will discover that José will still be behind bars and will be constantly visited by the cuxita. “A soldier from the palace even gave me this message to deliver to you,” the servant will reveal.

Letícia Almeida’s character will fall behind when he realizes that this is another threat from Adurrá:

As you can see, sweetie, I keep my eyes on you and the slave. So, if I were you, I would go to the harem right now for us to expedite our union. If you don’t cooperate, your miserable friend dies. Warm kisses from your beloved and future husband.

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) in Genesis

Asenate blasphemes against God

Abumani will soon realize that Asenate was once again blackmailed by Adurrá, without imagining that she only turned herself in to the minister to save him from death:

Do you think you will still have to marry the evil serpent? What if you talk to your father? It’s been so long. Maybe you can’t make him change his mind. Perhaps the vizier himself has already given up on you. Or else only God to get you out of this marriage.

The Egyptian will roll her eyes at the mention of the divine, as she will have lost all faith after her offerings to Isis will not have been able to save Selemina. “If any god looked at me, yes, but that is not the case. Will you take me to the palace?” she will ask, in order to cut the subject.

“Look at me. Ask for God. For Joseph’s God. He can answer you”, will insist the cuxita. “If José’s God didn’t take care of himself to get him out of jail, imagine that he doesn’t even know. I’ll get some things for us to go”, the noblewoman countered.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases, and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império.

