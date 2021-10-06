Digital security: Unimed Sergipe warns customers about cyber scams

With new modalities of virtual scams emerging all the time, Unimed Sergipe seeks to prioritize the safety of its customers, always keeping in touch through official channels. For this reason, the health care provider warns that customers must keep an eye out for suspicious contacts.

According to the person responsible for coordinating Unimed Sergipe’s services, Ihanna Paula, the operator contacts its customers via automatic SMS in two situations. The first is sent five days before the expiration date and on the expiration day with the barcode and the amount of the slip, following the example: ‘Your Unimed slip – value R$17.41 expires today and is available in the barcode 74891121239983772102801100051091187130000001741’ .

Another occasion when an automatic SMS is also sent is when the plan is subject to cancellation, in case of default, following the following model: ‘Due to delay, your UNIMED is subject to CANCELLATION and the judicial collection process will be initiated. If paid, disregard’.

If the customer receives any suspicious message, such as offering services or billing payment slips that do not follow these standards, or via whatsapp messages, they should contact the operator. “In these cases, before making any type of interaction with the sender, the customer must contact Unimed’s SAC, on 0800 704 0111, to make sure that the message was, in fact, sent by Unimed”, explains Ihana.

slips

According to the administrative-financial director of Unimed Sergipe, Alvimar Moura, an attitude that must be adopted is the verification of the document’s typed line, which must start with the code of Banco Cooperativo Sicredi, which is 748.

The director also explains that the last numbers of the barcode must be identical to the value of the document. “If the amount of the charge does not coincide with the last number of the code, it is very likely that the payment slip is false. Another guideline is to verify that your data is correct, such as full name, CPF, address and values”, warns director Alvimar Moura.

To guarantee the authenticity of the bank slip, the beneficiary must also check the following data: Company Name, CNPJ and Address (Unimed Sergipe – 13.360.276/0001-22 – Rua Socorro, 100 São José), available in the bank slip.

“It is very important to pay attention when paying the bank slip. An alternative is to make payments through Banking and Internet Banking applications, since this way it is possible to check the details of who will receive the credit before finalizing the payment”, emphasizes Alvimar.

Another instruction of the administrative director is not to pay the slips with discounts or rebates, without the negotiation having taken place with Unimed Sergipe and, mainly, the payment of printed slips.

