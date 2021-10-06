Director reveals that new management found Barcelona in ‘accounting bankruptcy’

Barcelona’s economic crisis is even greater than imagined. This Wednesday morning (06), the club’s director, Ferran Reverter, revealed the result of the internal audit started with the new management of the club, led by president Joan Laporta.

The scenario revealed by the director is a very serious financial crisis. Ferran Reverter announced that Barcelona’s new board found the club in accounting bankruptcy, with no money for the payment of employees’ salaries, and the institution’s total debt increased by more than 500 million euros (BRL 3.1 billion), accounting for approximately 1.3 billion euros (R$82 billion).

One of the points that most contributed to the growth of the club’s debt was the salaries paid to players. According to the audit, Barça paid salaries 30 to 50% higher than the rest of the market, making the total payment rise from 471 million euros (BRL 2.9 billion) to €759 million (BRL 4.8 billion) ) per season over a period of three years. Commissions paid on trades were also well above the market at 20-33%, with the “normal” market being 5-10%.

The purchase of players was also a big factor in the crisis experienced by Barcelona. In the last 10 years (2010 to 2020), the Catalan club paid 1.6 billion euros in hiring, while it collected €944 million in sales, with a negative difference of €738 million. The club would even have a loss in the last five years if it weren’t for “extraordinary operations”, such as the sale of Neymar, for example.

The crisis also brought damage to Barcelona’s material heritage. According to the survey, the Camp Nou – one of the biggest sources of income for the club – would have to be closed at the end of last season due to the deterioration of the stadium, bringing risk to the fans. The lawns of the Ciutat Esportiva training center because the bad condition could lead to injuries.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS PLANNING

Ferran Reverter has presented a three-pronged plan to offset Barcelona’s severe financial crisis. The steps are to get credit for paying off the debt in 10 years, reduce the costs of paying salaries to players by a total of 155 million euros (per season) and further increase the bet on young players trained in La Masia, base category of the club.