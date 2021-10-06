Discover the remedy that can reduce by 50% the risk of death and hospitalization for Covid-19

Emergency use of the drug has already been requested in the United States and pharmaceuticals should do the same with other regulatory agencies in the world

An experimental new oral drug from MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) against Covid-19 called Molnupiravir could reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death from the virus by about 50%. This is what the results of clinical trials released last Friday (1st) indicate.

The company has already requested emergency use of the drug in the United States and is expected to do the same with other regulatory agencies around the world. In contrast, there are still no scientific publications and reviews of results by qualified peers.

The drug molnupirvir

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that is being tested by pharmaceutical company Merck in partnership with the company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics as one of the alternatives to treat coronavirus infection.

The objective is to carry out the treatment orally through pills at the beginning of the infection. “If use is authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral drug against covid-19,” Merck said in a statement. The medication inhibits the virus from replicating in the body.

Test results

775 participants who had symptoms of Covid-19 and who were not vaccinated were tested. The company reported that 7.3% of patients who used the drug were hospitalized within the next 29 days.

During this period, 14.1% who received placebo were hospitalized or ended up dying. Eight people who received pills without any formula also died. On the other hand, there was no record of deaths among patients who received the tested substance.

Medicine and variants

Early information indicates that the remedy is effective when it comes to variants. This is because molnupiravir is not intended to target the spike protein of the virus, that is, the one that defines the differences between the variants. Thus, it proves to be effective even if the virus evolves.

To stop replication in the body, the drug was designed to produce errors in the virus’s genetic code, which prevents its proliferation.

Will molnupirvir be sold in pharmacies?

As it is still in the testing phase and will still be submitted to regulatory agencies around the world, as informed by the company, there is no forecast for commercialization. Applications have been carried out in a controlled environment with expert support.

In Brazil there are already other drugs for Covid-19 approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). They are: Remdesivir, Banlanivimabe and Etesevimabe (used together), Casirivimabe and Imdevimabe (used together), Regdanvimabe and Sotrovimabea. However, they are expensive and present difficulties to be administered since their use is restricted to the hospital environment.