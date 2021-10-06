Disrespected distancing and protocols: how was the Corinthians fans’ return to Neo Química Arena

The 5th of October 2021 was marked in the history of the Corinthians. After a year and seven months without receiving fans in their stadium, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the team returned to playing with its fans present at the Neo Química Arena, and won Bahia 3-1, in a duel valid for the Brazilian. With 30% of the allowed capacity, spectators had to go through health protocols and bureaucracy to enter the stadium.

To enter the stadium to watch the match, fans had to show health documents. A Covid-19 vaccination card was required for those with both doses taken. Those who did not have the vaccination schedule should have an antigen test (done up to 24 hours before the game) or a PCR test (done up to 48 hours before the game).

Inside the stadium, the fans had their body temperatures measured. In addition, the 10,624 fans who attended the Neo Química Arena were recommended to follow the health protocols. Among them, social distancing, the use of masks and the use of alcohol gel.

However, not all fans followed the recommendations. In the stands, the organized attendees were in the opposite direction to what was requested and did not practice distancing, joining together in agglomerations. Members of ‘Camisa 12’, ‘Gaviões da Fiel’ and ‘Pavilhão 9’, among others present, came together very closely.

Fans organized at Neo Química Arena (Photo: Pedro Alvarez)

In the second half, the organized ones again disregarded the health recommendations, crowding together to raise banners in support of the club.

(Photo: Pedro Alvarez)

The organized ones, however, weren’t the only ones that didn’t follow the distance to the letter. At times, such as referee decisions or plays close to the sideline, it was common to see fans approaching the fence and forming a small crowd.

In addition, in Corinthians goals, it was common to see fans hugging each other and disrespecting the oriented social distance.

Even with the protocols, Corinthians gathered 10,624, generating revenue of R$ 520,529.90 for the club. With the support of the fans, the team turned the score around and beat Bahia 3-1. The victory puts Timão in the G4.