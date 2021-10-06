Doctors remove nails and screws from patient’s stomach | World-News | Online Diary

Allotriophagia is a disorder that is more common in people who have a psychological disorder, such as depression and anxiety, use certain drugs or have some nutritional deficiency in the body, such as lack of iron and zinc. The condition makes the person feel the urge to eat things that are bad for the body.

A similar case caught the attention of doctors in Klaipėda, Lithuania, southern Europe this week. They removed more than a kilo of nails and screws from a patient’s stomach. According to the hospital, the man said he started swallowing metal objects after he stopped drinking.

The patient was rushed to hospital with severe abdominal pain. An X-ray of the stomach showed pieces of metal – some measuring up to 10 cm. “During the three-hour operation with X-ray control, all foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, from the patient’s stomach were removed,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas.

Nails and screws were removed from the patient’s stomach. | Disclosure/Dailydenas Sarunas

The specialist also stated that the patient started swallowing the metal objects in the last month after he stopped drinking. After surgery, the patient responded well and his health status is considered stable.