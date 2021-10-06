Dogs loyal to tutors are honored with statues around the world; see 5 | dogs

reproduction Discover the history of dogs so loyal that they were honored with statues

Summary Released in 2009, the movie “Always by Your Side” shows a story of friendship and loyalty between a dog and its guardian.

As in film production, other dogs around the world have performed unbelievable acts to side with human friends.

Dogs moved people so much that they received statues as a form of homage.

The movie “Sempre ao Seu Lado”, released in 2009, portrays the story of loyalty and love between a dog and its owner. In the film, university professor Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) finds a puppy of the Akita breed, which is different from the Shiba Inu breed, in a train station and decides to adopt him. Every day, little Hachi, named after him, accompanies Parker to the train station and waits for him until his friend returns.

Based on a true story, the production represents one of several accounts involving the loyalty between dogs and their guardians. Thus, some events moved the population in such a way that the acts of affection were immortalized in monuments. Around the world, statues of extremely loyal dogs were erected to honor the animals.

Greyfriars Bobby – Edinburgh, Scotland

reproduction Discover the history of dogs so loyal that they were honored with statues







Bobby was a Skye Terrier who lived in Scotland during the 19th century and belonged to night watchman John Gray. After the watchman’s death, the little dog lay prostrate on his friend’s grave for 14 years, until his own death in 1872.

A year after Bobby’s death, a lady named Burdett-Coutts ordered a fountain and statue built in honor of the pet. Eleanor Atkinson’s book “Greyfriars Bobby” was inspired by the Skye Terrier, as were the 1961 films “The Faithful Companion” and “The Adventures of Greyfriars Bobby”, released in 2006.

Fido – Florence, Italy

reproduction Fido was honored in Florence, Italy







During World War II, Carlo Soriani found an abandoned puppy and decided to take him home. Since then, the little dog, called Fido, has followed the owner every day to the bus stop.

For two years, the two maintained this routine: Fido walked with Carlo to the bus stop and waited for him until nightfall, when the man returned.

In 1943, Germany bombed the factory where Carlo worked, he did not resist and died. As usual, Fido waited for the tutor, which he would do relentlessly for another 14 years. The dog was given a statue in 1957 and died in 1958, still waiting for its owner.

Hachiko – Tokyo, Japan

reproduction Discover the history of dogs so loyal that they were honored with statues







Hachiko was a golden brown Akita who was used to waiting for his owner, Professor Hidesaburo Ueno, at the end of each day at Shibuya Station. In May 1925, the professor died of a cerebral hemorrhage, but Hachiko waited for him for 10 years.

Hachiko received some statues in honor of his loyalty. The first, built in 1934, was unfortunately melted down during World War II to produce military material. In 1948, another statue was placed in the same location to replace it. In 2015, on the 80th anniversary of the dog’s death, a bronze monument was installed at the University of Tokyo, showing Hachiko and Ueno together.

Ruswarp – Garsdale, England

reproduction Discover the history of dogs so loyal that they were honored with statues







Ruswarp was a dog that lived in England and belonged to Graham Nutall, a member of the “Friends of the Settle Carlisle Line”, an association that fought against the closure of the Garsdale train station. Dog and tutor were always together. In 1990, the two went for a morning walk and never returned.

After 11 weeks missing, villagers found Graham’s corpse with Ruswarp by his side. The Border Collie, who was 14 years old, was very weak and died shortly after being found. Currently, it is possible to visit the puppy statue in front of Garsdale station.

Bobbie the Wonder Dog – Oregon, United States

reproduction Discover the history of dogs so loyal that they were honored with statues







Bobbie was a dog that lived between the years of 1921 and 1927. During a family trip, the dog got lost from its owners in the state of Indiana. At just two years old, the dog of the Scotch Collie breed walked for 4,500 km to meet its tutors. What actually happened, after six months of walking: he traveled across snowy peaks, plains and rivers.