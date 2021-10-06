Dollar closes quoted at R$ 5.48 and reaches maximum in five months | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.72%, at R$ 5.4840, this Tuesday (5), after a rush in the final minutes of business on the spot market, with nervousness about more expenses in Brazil adding up to the day of strength of the US currency abroad. This Tuesday’s price reached the highest level since April 23 (R$ 5.4967).

With the result, the North American currency accumulates high of 0.70% in the month and 5.72% in the year. See more quotes.

Understand the 3 most common ways the dollar impacts inflation

In this trading session, the Central Bank carried out a traditional swap auction for the rollover of up to 15,000 contracts maturing in February and September 2022.

The Ibovespa rose 0.06% to 110,458 points. In the day’s high, it reached 111,691 points.

Abroad, concerns remain about the slowdown of the Chinese economy and the jump in oil prices fuels more worries about inflation and monetary tightening around the globe.

In China, another developer, Fantasia Holdings, failed to pay a $205.7 million debt obligation, joining Evergrande in the club of companies at risk of bankruptcy.

Around here, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, evaluated that the inflation rate in the country must have reached its peak in September and start to fall from this month on.

In the agenda of indicators, the IBGE announced earlier that the Brazilian industrial production fell 0.7% in August, compared to July, in the third consecutive monthly retraction.