Dollar exceeds R$ 5.50 and Stock market falls, fear of inflation and energy crisis in large economies

RIO — The dollar surpassed the mark of R$ 5.50 while the stock market fell this Wednesday, in another day of apprehension in global markets. Fears of global inflationary pressure, in a scenario of energy crisis and lower growth, make investors sell their shares and look for safer assets.

Around 11:50 am, the American currency was traded at R$ 5.5026, an increase of 0.34%, after having reached the mark of R$ 5.5207, the highest price registered since April 23rd.

At the same time, the Ibovespa index was down 1.37%, to 108,947 points.

Fear of inflation and withdrawal of stimulus

In addition to oil, which has an appreciation cycle with low supply, natural gas prices have reached new highs in Europe.

The commodity follows its cycle of highs, due to its reduced supply on the European continent and amid high demand caused by the economic recovery.

The rise in prices has prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to say that the country will increase the supply of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine.

According to Reuters news agencies, Putin said gas sales to Europe could reach a record, with flows from Ukraine exceeding established contracts.

The statements caused the futures contracts for natural gas, traded on the London and New York stock exchanges, to reverse the expressive high seen at the beginning of the day.

And higher inflation, and influenced by the advance of energy commodities, increases the pressure for central banks, especially the American one, to anticipate moves to withdraw stimulus.

In the case of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, the expectation is that the decrease in the purchase of assets, the so-called “tapering” will start next month.

local scenery doesn’t help

For the director of FB Capital, Fernando Bergallo, the combination of a negative day abroad with our already deteriorated internal scenario explains the devaluation of the real and the fall of the Ibovespa.

Bergallo emphasizes that discussions on the extension of emergency aid and the reformulation of Bolsa Família, even without a guarantee of recoil sources, increase fiscal risks. He also mentions the impasse of precatório.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a budget change that will allow proposals in the National Congress to be used as a source of funds for government programs.

In practice, the change will link the new Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil, to the approval of the Income Tax reform, which is still under discussion in the Senate.

— Nobody believes anymore that the government will be able to carry out any kind of reform or fiscal adjustment, considering the proximity of the election. And not even the rising Selic has worked as a cushion for dollars not leaving the country. This makes it clear that the investor is asking for a higher premium as the risk is too high.

The FB director points out that concerns about the withdrawal of stimulus abroad have already been putting pressure on the markets for a few days.

“There was a bet that this tapering would start in January and be completed in 2023. But with Jerome Powell’s speeches, it was evident that it will start this year, being completed in 2022.

For Bergallo, the current level of the exchange rate demonstrates how the domestic situation has been deteriorating

“It just shows how critical our situation is. If this Selic were not rising like this, the dollar would be higher – said the director of FB Capital, who sees an exchange rate at the level of R$ 5.20 for a long period due to the proximity of the election year.

In the domestic scenario, investors are still passing on new data on retail sales. According to the IBGE, sales in the sector dropped 3.1% in August, compared to July. It is the worst result for the month of the historical series, the result of a family budget pressured by high inflation.

Actions

Among the shares, Petrobras common shares (PETR3, with voting rights) transferred 2.38% and preferred shares (PETR4, without voting rights), 2.48%.

The common shares of Vale (VALE3) had a slight increase of 0.09% and those of Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3), a decrease of 2.55%

Usiminas preferred shares (USIM5) assigned 2.76%.

In the financial sector, Itaú’s (ITUB4) and Bradesco’s (BBDC4) preferred shares were down 1.72% and 1.76%.

With retail data low, companies in the sector also had losses. The common shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) transferred 1.97% and those of Via (VIAR3), 3.31%.

Americanas shares (AMER3) transferred 1.25%.

Bags abroad

American stock exchanges operated in decline. Around 11:50 am, Brasília time, the Dow Jones index dropped 0.95% and the S&P 0.45%. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was down 0.21%.

In the country, figures on the private sector labor market were released. According to the ADP report, 568,000 jobs were created in September, a number higher than expected.

The data works as a preview of the US labor market report, the so-called “payroll”, which will be released on Friday.

This is because the evolution of the labor market in the country has been closely monitored by the Fed. A stronger recovery earlier than expected could further accelerate the withdrawal of stimuli.

In Europe, stock exchanges operated at a low. Also around 11:50 am, in Brasília, the London Stock Exchange dropped 0.94% and the Frankfurt stock market, 1.36%. The CAC 40 index, on the Paris Stock Exchange, had a drop of 1.27%.

Asian stocks closed on a fall. The Nikkei index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 1.05%. In Hong, there was a drop of 0.57%. The Chinese Stock Exchange remains closed due to a weekly holiday in the country.