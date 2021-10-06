Dollar Remains High and No Swap Auctions Hold

A Monday full of mishaps and turmoil, from social networks Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Instagram and the instant messaging app Whatsapp, which were down, to the indigestible news that Paulo Guedes has a company active in tax haven in the British Virgin Islands. Due to the fact that you are a high-ranking official and maintain a financial investment that may be affected by government policies, this is prohibited. To top it off, the president of the Central Bank also owns offshore in Panama, another tax haven.

The Central Bank reinforced its performance in the exchange rate with an extra exchange swap auction yesterday, but the increase did not contain it.

The noise continues in the market that there will be a 60% increase for the new Bolsa Família. Where this value will come from is what we will see. This week, deputy Hugo Motta may present an opinion to the PEC of the precatório, under analysis by the Special Committee of the Chamber and important to make room in the spending ceiling for the new Bolsa Família. On the issue of IR in the Senate, the rapporteur challenges Guedes’ pressures and gives signs that the government should not rely on the reform as a source of funds for the social program, the main flag of Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign.

The impact of fuels and electric energy on are already the biggest villains today and have pressured the Central Bank to adopt firmer messages for , which has projections of more than 10%, and below 2%.

For today we have the one for August, which measures the pace of economic activity. This index is expected to fall due to the scarcity of inputs to manufacture automobiles.

Still on holiday, China would be off the radar, were it not for the situation of Evergrande (OTC:), which suspended operations on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Company executives are battling a crisis that has caused more than $300 billion in debt, raising fears of contagion in the Chinese economy, which some believe could affect the rest of the planet. Chinese officials have urged local governments to prepare for a possible collapse of the company, according to state media reports, suggesting that government intervention to rescue the real estate giant is unlikely.

In Europe today we will have another speech by , president of the European Central Bank.

In the US, the chairman of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, James, on Monday, warned that the price could remain elevated for some time. Bullard is among the staunchest supporters of aggressive measures to combat higher-than-expected inflation within the US central bank, and projects the need for two increases as early as 2022.

The slowdown in the Chinese economy and the withdrawal of stimulus in developed countries play against the real. For the real to retreat, there must be a solution to fiscal problems and a drop in inflation. The moment remains one of risk aversion.

Abroad, the currency retreated yesterday in the face of a basket of rival currencies. There is a certain caution in international markets in the face of the US debt ceiling impasse. On Monday, US President Joe said he cannot guarantee that the country will not default in the coming weeks if the measure is not approved.