Dollar surpasses R$ 5.50 and Stock market falls, fear of inflation and global energy crisis

RIO — The dollar surpassed the mark of R$ 5.50 while the stock market fell this Wednesday, in another day of apprehension in global markets. Fears of global inflationary pressure, in a scenario of energy crisis and lower growth, make investors sell their shares and look for safer assets.

Around 2 pm, the American currency was traded at R$5.5316, up 0.87%.

At the same time, the Ibovespa index dropped 1.25%, to 109,078 points, reflecting foreign exchanges. In the US, markets are also operating in the negative, following the low day seen in Asia and Europe.

The Dow Jones index yielded 0.84% ​​and the S&P 0.72%. The Nasdaq was down 0.55%.

US labor market

Figures on the private sector labor market in the country were released this Wednesday. According to the ADP report, 568,000 jobs were created in September, a number higher than expected.

The data works as a preview of the US labor market report, the so-called “payroll”, which will be released on Friday.





The evolution of the labor market has been closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank. A stronger recovery earlier than expected could accelerate the withdrawal of government stimulus, the so-called “tapering”, reducing the pace of economic growth.

The purchase of these assets, carried out in order to reduce the economic impacts caused by the pandemic, injected dollars into the global economy and much of this money ended up in the stock market of emerging countries like Brazil.

Today, the amount of the purchase program is around US$ 120 billion.

– This data reinforces that the payroll on Friday should be strong and confirms what the market is already pricing, that we should have the announcement or the beginning of tapering in November – said the economist at Rio Bravo, João Leal.

For the director of FB Capital, Fernando Bergallo, the combination of a negative day abroad with our already deteriorated internal scenario explains the devaluation of the real and the fall of the Ibovespa.

He points out that concerns about the withdrawal of stimulus abroad have already been putting pressure on the markets for a few days.

– There was a bet that this tapering would start in January and be completed in 2023. But with the speeches of Jerome Powell, it was evident that it will start this year, being completed in 2022.

gas in europe

In parallel, higher inflation, influenced by the advance of energy commodities, increases the pressure to anticipate this withdrawal movement. This week, the barrel of oil reached the highest level in three years.

In Europe, natural gas prices reached new highs on Wednesday, hurting local exchanges. The London Stock Exchange fell 1.15% and the Frankfurt stock, 1.46%. The CAC 40 index, on the Paris Stock Exchange, had a drop of 1.26%.

In Asia, stock exchanges closed down. The Nikkei index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 1.05%. In Hong, there was a drop of 0.57%. The Chinese Stock Exchange remains closed due to a weekly holiday in the country.

The rise in prices has prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to say that the country will increase the supply of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine.

According to Reuters news agencies, Putin said gas sales to the mainland could reach a record, with flows from Ukraine exceeding established contracts.

The statements caused the futures contracts for natural gas, traded on the London and New York stock exchanges, to reverse the expressive high seen at the beginning of the day.

Higher inflation, lower growth

As the Rio Bravo economist points out, the rise in energy commodities, such as oil and natural gas, increases the perception that we will have higher global inflation and for a longer period of time than expected.

And this ends up putting pressure on central banks, especially those of developed countries, to accelerate the withdrawal of stimuli and anticipate the hike in interest rates.

— More expensive energy and difficulty in having access to these energy inputs make countries have a weaker economic activity, especially industry — said Leal, noting that this effect is already felt in China and will be seen in Europe and in the United States.

The trend is that the volatility seen in the markets in recent weeks will be the trend going forward.

— We are still a long way from understanding how the global economy will evolve in the coming months. There are many pressures like the energy crisis, the need to assess how big and persistent this inflationary pressure will be. There are a number of factors that add a lot of uncertainty — highlights Leal.

local scenery doesn’t help

The director of FB Capital emphasizes that discussions on the extension of emergency aid and the reformulation of Bolsa Família, even without a guarantee of recoil sources, increase fiscal risks. He also mentions the impasse of precatório.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a budget change that will allow proposals in the National Congress to be used as a source of funds for government programs.

In practice, the change will link the new Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil, to the approval of the Income Tax reform, which is still under discussion in the Senate.

— Nobody believes anymore that the government will be able to carry out any kind of reform or fiscal adjustment, considering the proximity of the election. And not even the rising Selic has worked as a cushion for dollars not leaving the country. This makes it clear that the investor is asking for a higher premium as the risk is too high.

For Bergallo, the current level of the exchange rate demonstrates how the domestic situation has been deteriorating

“It just shows how critical our situation is. If this Selic were not rising like this, the dollar would be higher – said the director of FB Capital, who sees an exchange rate at the level of R$ 5.20 for a long period due to the proximity of the election year.

In the domestic scenario, investors are still passing on new data on retail sales. According to the IBGE, sales in the sector dropped 3.1% in August, compared to July. It is the worst result for the month of the historical series, the result of a family budget pressured by high inflation.

— These two months of October and November must be very volatile for Brazil. Expectations are that these fiscal agendas (discussions on aid and reforms) need to be resolved this year and this solution will focus on these months – highlights the economist at Rio Bravo.

Petrobras shares fall

Among the shares, Petrobras common shares (PETR3, with voting rights) transferred 2.58% and preferred shares (PETR4, without voting rights), 3.06%.

The common shares of Vale (VALE3) had a slight increase of 0.16% and those of Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3), a decrease of 3.20%

Usiminas preferred shares (USIM5) assigned 4.52%.

In the financial sector, the preferred shares of Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) were down 1.44% and 1%.

In the highest highs, the highlight was the ON shares of Rumo (RAIL3), which advanced 5.53%, after the company disclosed projections for its railway project in Mato Grosso.