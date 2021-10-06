Dollar surpasses R$5.52 at day high on global inflation fears By Reuters



© Reuters. Dollar surpasses R$5.50 with global inflation fears 02/08/2011 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency surpassed 5.52 reais at the maximum of this Wednesday’s trading session, although it has cooled the high since then, with global inflation fears anticipating investors’ expectations on interest rate hikes in major economies .

At 10:19, the advancing 0.44%, to 5.5090 reais on sale, after touching 5.5226 reais at the peak of the day, up 0.69%. The most liquid rose 0.37% to 5.522 reais.

The US currency also appreciated in broader currency markets, advancing 0.33% against a basket of six strong rivals due to high levels of US currency, which recently reached seven-year highs.

The jump in energy prices raised fears of persistently high inflation in advanced economies, which could prompt major central banks to tighten their monetary policy earlier than expected in order to hold back the pressure. This, in turn, would reduce the interest rate differential between developed and emerging countries, which would tend to benefit the dollar.

The Mexican peso, , South African rand and Australian dollar, some of the main pairs of the real, registered significant losses this morning, still following the high levels of yields on US bonds. “This strengthens the dollar globally,” said Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Órama Investimentos.

In addition to the already sour weather abroad, data this Wednesday showed that retail sales in Brazil had a 3.1% drop in August compared to July and retreated 4.1% over a year earlier, a result well below the expectations of the markets. According to Samuel Cunha, an economist at H3 Invest, investment advice, this affected the performance of domestic assets.

And Brazil also continues with its usual local uncertainties, such as delays and disappointments in the government’s reform agenda, fiscal discomfort and the prospect of an increase in the political temperature with the approach of the 2022 elections, said Espirito Santo, da Órama. To all this, he continued, there is the seasonal increase in the demand for dollars, common at the end of the year.

In this context, the economist expects the dollar to end the year between 5.20 and 5.30 reais, reaching up to 5.70 reais at the end of 2022, since, “historically, the dollar rises in an election year” . According to him, even the rise in the Selic rate — which tends to benefit the real — will have a limited impact on the exchange rate, and should only “help to contain a greater appreciation of the dollar.”

Keeping an eye on the upward trends of the dollar at the end of the year, the Central Bank has already carried out traditional exchange rate swap auctions twice a week, but if the US currency is much above the 5.50 reais, “I won’t rule out that the BC hold line auctions or even sale of reserves,” said Espirito Santo.

On the eve, the dollar in cash rose 0.71%, to 5.4849 reais, the highest level since April 23 (5.4967 reais).