Dona do Galeão wants to take Santos Dumont to a privatization auction, sources say

BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO – Changi, a Singapore company that operates the Antônio Carlos Jobim Airport, Galeão, in the North Zone of Rio, is looking to privatize Santos Dumont, in the Center, to solve the crisis that the international terminal is experiencing with a lack of passengers.

The situation tends to worsen if Santos Dumont’s movement increases after privatization, which is expected for next year.

Airports: Anac approves draft of the bid notice for Santos Dumont and Congonhas

Interlocutors at the company, which has 51% of the RIOGaleão consortium together with Infraero, and government officials believe that this action would be a way to solve Galeão’s privatization, which never achieved the goals of its concession.

The company would be looking for a foreign investor willing to set up a consortium to buy out Santos Dumont. People close to the company, the sector and the government say that the ideal solution is for Changi to be able to coordinate operations between the two airports.

The possibility of expanding the central terminal in Rio, including with international flights, could further empty Galeão.





In addition to large foreign operators that are not yet in the Brazilian market, such as the French ADP and Ferrovial, which manages the largest English airports, investment funds are on the radar, according to market sources who are following the seventh round of airport concessions, which includes the Congonhas (SP) terminal.

Did you see this? Minister of Infrastructure cites the possibility of using resources from the Galeão concession to improve access to the airport

Action on multiple fronts

On another front, the Galeão concessionaire seeks to convince the government to set some kind of restriction on operations at Santos Dumont, even if it is temporary. One of the ideas is to centralize flights from the airlift (Rio-SP), Brasília and Belo Horizonte at the airport.

In addition to these initiatives, the Galeão concessionaire asked the Civil Aviation Secretariat (SAC), of the Ministry of Infrastructure, to settle accounts, anticipating the payment of the concession that is yet to expire, with a discount.

The proposal is being evaluated, but it depends on the approval of controlling bodies, such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and could not be applied individually.

Competition: Government of Rio wants to concentrate domestic routes in Galeão to compete for flights with Guarulhos

The package also includes another request sent to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) for the regulatory agency to rebalance the contract and discount the effects of Covid-19, throughout the concession, which expires in 2039. Other operators made a proposal similar.

The government welcomes Galeão’s entry into the Santos Dumont auction, but is not willing to give in to pressure from the Galeão concessionaire to restrict Santos Dumont’s operations. The draft of the notice is under public consultation at Anac.

According to interlocutors, it would not be a good deal for Changi to simply sell its stake in Galeão because of the asset’s devaluation.

Auctioned in 2014, R$ 2 billion were invested in the airport in order to adapt the infrastructure to receive up to 37 million passengers per year.

Between January and August of this year, the movement at Galeão was 4.6 million passengers, against 13.5 million in the same period of 2019. In July, the volume of users at the airport reached 55% of the registered in the same period of 2019, below the national average, which was 65%, according to data from Anac.

Mario Carvalho: ‘Brazilians want to travel,’ says TAP’s general director after seeing the search for tickets to Portugal triple

When contacted, the RIOGaleão press office reiterated that the concessionaire sees opportunities to strengthen itself: “The operator is looking for ways to strengthen RIOGaleão’s shareholding structure and sees the right moment to carry out this work.”

Airlines in the Northeast

Experts say that everything is on the table. Among the alternatives studied, Changi could seek a new partner for RIOGaleão or even get rid of its share in the operator. The columnist of the newspaper O GLOBO, Lauro Jardim, published a note this weekend stating that Changi had decided to sell its stake in the airport.

For lawyer Felipe Bonsenso, a partner at Bonsenso Advogados and a specialist in the airline industry, Galeão’s problem is that the profitability projections may not be confirmed:

— The projections may not have materialized so much because of the pandemic, but also because several international companies stopped operating in Galeão. Some are preferring airports in the Northeast. With this, Changi could be looking for partners to capitalize on – said Bonsenso.