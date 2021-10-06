Donald Trump is no longer one of the richest 400 people in the US, according to Forbes | World

For the first time in 25 years, Donald Trump is off Forbes magazine’s list of 400 people with the greatest fortunes in the United States. According to the publication, he has “only” US$ 2.5 billion (approximately R$ 13.69 billion), the same amount that last year guaranteed that he would keep the 339 position.

This time, however, he would need at least another US$ 400 million (approximately R$ 2.19 billion) to be able to enter the ranking. And it might even have succeeded. However, according to the magazine, the former president has lost US$ 600 million (about R$ 3.28 billion) since the beginning of the pandemic.

The news should certainly shake Trump, who has always flaunted his wealth, including when announcing his candidacy for the presidency, when he insisted on including the phrase “I am very rich” in his speech.

“I’m using my own money. I am not using lobbyists. I am not using donors. I do not mind. I am very rich”, he said at the time.

Furthermore, the former president has already been accused of inflating his fortune, claiming to be much richer than he really is. He has even repeatedly stated that he owned more than $10 billion, more than double the amount estimated by Forbes itself after interviewing more than 80 sources.

Trump also has a history of tax evasion, revealed by “The New York Times” and faces a series of lawsuits over the matter.

Forbes attributes the damage to the losses faced by the real estate sector, where most of Trump’s fortune is concentrated. And he says that the entrepreneur’s wrong decisions led him to lose money.

“If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. Fresh out of the 2016 election, federal ethics officials pressured Trump to divest his real estate assets. This would have allowed him to reinvest profits in broad-based index funds and take the job without conflicts of interest,” says Forbes.

The magazine estimates that, at the time, he had around US$ 3.5 billion in assets and, through some projections, predicts what he would have obtained with sales, spent on paying taxes and speculates how much he could have earned with others. investments.

“By putting $2.4 billion in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, for example, Trump’s fortune would have ballooned to $4.5 billion now, leaving him 80% richer than he is today. In other words, his refusal to divest cost him US$ 2 billion”, he exemplifies, in an estimate considered “conservative”.