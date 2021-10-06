Douglas Luiz is called up for the Brazilian team in place of Casemiro

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Tuesday (5) the call of defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz for the Brazilian Team. the midfielder of Aston Villa he was called to replace Casemiro, who did not introduce himself.

Absolute owner of Tite’s team, Casemiro will not be with Brazil on the next FIFA date due to a tooth infection. The steering wheel of Real Madrid he played in 10 matches for the Brazilian national team in 2021, only missing out once.

“We kept in touch with Real Madrid and the player. We received from the club the exams and medical report showing an infectious process in the wisdom tooth with an indication of absolute rest and impossibility of training in the next five days,” said Rodrigo Lasmar, national team doctor.

Douglas Luiz has been with Aston Villa since 2019, when he was hired by Manchester City. He debuted for Brazil in Brazil in November 2019 and, since then, has played 8 games for the main team, two in 2021.

Douglas Luiz during training for the Brazilian team Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Brazil enters the field this Thursday (7), when they face Venezuela at 20:30 (GMT) away from home. Also on this date, FIFA, Tite’s team will visit Colombia on Sunday (10) and host Uruguay on the 14th. All matches are for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 100% success. There are 8 wins in 8 games, totaling 24 points, 6 more than Argentina’s runner-up.